Preview: Clemson at Pittsburgh

Perhaps Clemson and Pittsburgh can share sob stories when the ACC rivals square off Saturday afternoon on the Panthers' home court. Pitt has lost five straight contests and is coming off the worst home defeat in the history of the conference, while the Tigers are trying to avoid their seventh straight setback.

Pitt was demolished by Louisville 106-51 on Tuesday as it was outscored 52-12 in the paint and went 3-of-22 from 3-point range, among a litany of issues that night. "It's about as disappointing a performance as I could possibly imagine," coach Kevin Stallings told reporters afterward, adding that "it doesn't look good, it doesn't feel good right now. It won't get changed, it won't get turned around, unless the guys wearing uniforms come together and fight a lot harder than they did tonight." Clemson hasn't won since New Year's Eve, although the team has absorbed several close defeats during the skid. After a one-point loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday, coach Brad Brownell told reporters, "We're going to turn it around when my guys want to turn it around."

TV: Noon ET, RSN

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-8, 1-6 ACC): The Tigers have lost to North Carolina by three points, Notre Dame by five, Virginia by four and Virginia Tech by one during their losing streak, although despite the respectable performances, they certainly need to tighten up defensively. Clemson has given up at least 75 points in each of its last six games and allowed the Hokies to shoot nearly 55 percent the last time out. Jaron Blossomgame and Avry Holmes each scored 20 points for the Tigers, who have six players averaging between 6.3 and 11.6 to complement Blossomgame's 18.1 mark.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-8, 1-6): The Panthers actually have recorded some solid wins this season - versus Marquette, at Maryland and a quality triumph versus Virginia for their only victory in the last seven contests. Jamel Artis and Michael Young average a collective 42 points, but they combined for 21 on 5-of-20 shooting against Louisville. Sheldon Jeter (7.4 points) fouled out in 15 minutes and scored in single digits for the fourth straight game.

TIP-INS

1. Since going 7-of-13 from 3-point range in the first matchup with Louisville, Artis is 3-of-13 from beyond the arc over his last three contests.

2. Holmes, a 40.6 percent 3-point shooter, connected on half of his 24 attempts in the last four games.

3. Blossomgame has registered more than two turnovers only twice in 19 contests.

PREDICTION: Clemson 69, Pittsburgh 66