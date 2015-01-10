Clemson 71, Pittsburgh 62: Jaron Blossomgame scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Tigers handed the Panthers their first home loss of the season.

Rod Hall finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Clemson (9-6, 1-2), which finished with a 39-22 rebounding edge. Donte Grantham chipped in with nine points, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, and Jordan Roper and Sidy Djitte each added eight points for the Tigers.

Cameron Wright scored a game-high 18 points and Chris Jones added 11 points for Pittsburgh (11-5, 1-2), which failed in its first attempt to garner head coach Jamie Dixon his 300th career coaching victory. James Robinson and Michael Young each scored nine points, and Jamel Artis finished with eight points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, who shot just 39.6 percent from the floor.

Clemson, which entered the game shooting just 28 percent from 3-point range, connected on four of its first six shots beyond the arc, including one by Roper that capped a 9-0 run and gave en route to a early 20-14 lead. The Tigers, taking advantage of a stretch where Pitt made just 1-of-12 shots, extended the lead to 30-19 but Wright scored all six points during a late 6-0 run by the Panthers who closed to within 36-31 at halftime.

Pittsburgh used a 7-0 run capped by a jumper by Artis to tie it, 44-44, with less than 14 minutes to go but Clemson answered with a 12-2 run highlighted by a Grantham 3-pointer to go back up by double figures, 56-46. Pitt got as close as six points, 65-59, on a 3-pointer by Jones with 1:50 remaining before the Tigers put the game away by sinking 6-of-9 free throws down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clemson finished 8-of-18 from 3-point range, just the second time in eight games the Tigers have shot better than 30 percent from beyond the arc. ... The Tigers finished with a 23-7 edge in bench points. ... Pittsburgh, now 7-1 at home this season, is 200-28 in 13 years at the Petersen Events Center.