Clemson 73, Pittsburgh 60

Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 22 points to lead four Clemson players in double figures as the Tigers held off Pittsburgh 73-60 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game on Wednesday night in Greenville, S.C.

Blossomgame has averaged 19.1 points in January as the Tigers have won six of seven games.

Clemson (13-7, 6-2 ACC) led 40-26 at halftime and extended the advantage to 18 when center Landry Nnoko scored on a hook shot in the lane with 15:08 remaining. Pitt (16-4, 5-3) responded with a 10-0 run sparked by forward Michael Young.

After a Clemson timeout, Tigers guard Gabe DeVoe hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-2 run to push the lead to 16 and the Panthers never got closer than 10 after that.

Young led Pittsburgh with 25 points, matching his season high. He made 9 of 14 shots from the field, but his teammates combined to make just 12 of 41 from the floor (29.3 percent).

The Tigers extended their school-record free throw streak to 36 in a row before center Sidy Djitte missed the first of two with 14:25 left in the game. The Tigers had not missed a free throw since late in their victory against Duke four games ago.

Guards Avry Holmes and Jordan Roper added 13 points each for Clemson and Nnoko had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers improved to 11-2 this season at Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the team’s home-away-from-home during a $60 million renovation of Littlejohn Coliseum.