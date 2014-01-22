Pittsburgh rolls over Clemson

PITTSBURGH -- Clemson began the week leading the nation in scoring defense but No. 20 Pitt tore right through the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Senior forward Talib Zanna scored 22 points and made nine of 10 shots from the field to lead Pitt to a 76-43 rout in an Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Zanna helped Pitt shoot 56.3 percent (27-of-48) against Clemson, which entered the game leading the nation in scoring defense, allowing 53.5 points per game, and was third in field-goal defense at 36.2 percent.

Pitt had assists on 24 of their 27 baskets and both sides felt that was the difference.

“We have a very unselfish team,” said sophomore guard James Robinson, who had eight assists and no turnovers as he continued to lead the country in assist/turnover ratio at 5.79 (81-to-14).

“When somebody gives up a shot to make a play for somebody else, it usually comes back around to you sooner or later. It’s a fun way to play. Everyone gets a chance to contribute.”

Senior forward Lamar Patterson added 13 points and six assists for Pitt, while junior guard Cameron Wright had 12 points and freshman guard Josh Newkirk finished with 10 points.

“They play with terrific energy and are a great passing team,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “They seem to make plays out of nowhere. You’ll play good defense for 25-30 seconds and then give up a layup. We’re a reasonably good defensive team and they scored 76 points on us.”

Pitt (17-2 overall, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) surpassed the scoring average allowed by Clemson with 12:02 left on a dunk by Zanna.

That put the Panthers up by 30 points, 54-24, as they were well on their way to victory three days after having their six-game winning streak snapped by No. 2 Syracuse. Pitt shot just 38.3 percent against the Orange.

Pitt moved into a second-place tie with Virginia, which is also 5-1 in the ACC. They trail Syracuse (5-0) by a half-game.

“We grew up a lot over the last couple of days,” Pitt coach Jamie Dixon said. “You don’t know how a team is going to respond to a disappointing loss but our guys were angry and they responded.”

In its first season in the ACC after moving from the Big East, Pitt’s five conference wins have been by an average of 17.6 points. The Panthers also won their 14th consecutive game at the Petersen Events Center, a streak that stretches back to last season.

Clemson (13-5, 4-2) had its three-game winning streak end as it shot 32 percent (16 of 50). Junior forward K.J. McDaniels was the only Tigers player to score in double figures as he had 11 points, five below his team-leading average.

“I think we’re a tired team,” Brownell said. “We’ve been going hard since the trip to Italy (in August). We have a very small margin of error to win and I think I need to (do a) better job of making sure we have enough juice. We really lacked energy.”

Zanna made all five shots from the field and scored 12 points in the first half to help give Pitt a 37-20 lead.

Pitt scored 11 consecutive points -- eight by Zanna -- to take an 11-2 lead with 14:20 remaining. Clemson did not get closer than six points for the remainder of the half and the Panthers extended their lead to 37-18 with a late 9-0 run.

Pitt shot 57 percent (12-of-21) for the half and had an assist on all 12 field goals.

NOTES: Clemson began a stretch in which it will play five of six games on the road over 27 days, including Sunday at North Carolina. The Tigers also visit Florida State, No. 2 Syracuse and Notre Dame during that time, with their only game at Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb. 4 against Georgia Tech. ... Pitt next plays on Saturday at Maryland. The Panthers beat the Terrapins 79-59 on Jan. 6. ... Clemson and Pitt met for just the second time. The other meeting was Dec. 29, 1958, when Pitt won 60-50 in the consolation game of the Carrousel Tournament at Charlotte. ... The Panthers and Tigers conclude the regular season March 8 at Clemson.