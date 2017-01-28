Blossomgame scores 25 as Clemson beats Pitt

Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame contributed 25 points and seven rebounds to lead Clemson to a 67-60 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday in ACC play at Pittsburgh.

Sophomore guard Shelton Mitchell added 12 points and six assists for the Tigers (12-8, 2-6 ACC), who halted a six-game losing streak. Sophomore guard Marcquise Reed added 10 points.

Senior guard Jamel Artis and sophomore guard Cameron Johnson scored 16 points apiece for the Panthers (12-9, 1-7), who shot just 32.7 percent from the field while losing their sixth consecutive game. Senior forward Michael Young added 14 points and eight rebounds but was just 3-of-16 shooting.

Clemson's victory was its first since Dec. 31 and made possible by Blossomgame, who recorded 20 or more points for the sixth time in seven games. He also became the 11th player in Clemson history to top 1,500 career points, finishing the contest with 1,517.

The Tigers trailed by five points at halftime and came out on strong in the second half by scoring 12 consecutive points. Reed connected on a 3-pointer and Blossomgame followed with a hoop to cap the run and give Clemson a 43-36 edge with 16:50 left.

The Panthers trailed by five after two free throws by Johnson with 15:49 to play before Blossomgame drained a 3-pointer and Reed hit a jumper to make it 50-40 with 14:22 left.

Pittsburgh cut the deficit in half when Artis drained a jumper to pull the Panthers within 58-53 with 6:30 to go. Four straight free throws by Young lifted Pittsburgh within 60-57 with 4:35 to play.

Junior guard Gabe DeVoe answered with back-to-back baskets to give Clemson a seven-point lead to all but seal the victory. The Tigers were 15 of 27 from the field in the second half while Pittsburgh hit just 5 of 28.

Clemson jumped out to an 8-2 lead before the Panthers battled back to take a 15-14 lead on a 3-pointer by senior forward Sheldon Jeter with 11:06 left in the half. Junior guard Jonathan Milligan connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 21-16 margin with eight minutes to go before the Tigers rallied to tie it at 21-21.

Blossomgame's basket gave Clemson a one-point lead with 4:41 remaining before the Panthers closed strong. Artis drained a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cap a 9-3 burst and give Pittsburgh a 36-31 halftime advantage.