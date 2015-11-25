Preview: Clemson vs. Rutgers

Clemson’s defense got punched in the mouth Monday in the semifinals of the Men Who Speak Up tournament in Las Vegas. The Tigers have 48 hours to recover before they face Rutgers in the consolation game of the event on Wednesday.

The Tigers gave up 16 3-pointers to Massachusetts - the most they had surrendered in a game in 13 years - and allowed each of the Minutemen’s three starting guards to score at least 20 points. “Our perimeter defense is a little bit of a concern this year,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell admitted to reporters. “We’re not as big, and as a result there’s going to be some times when guys can shoot over the top of us. They just kept backing up. Their perimeter firepower was overwhelming for us.” The Tigers, meanwhile, were 6-of-27 from 3-point range and must get their act together against a Rutgers team that that is proving to be pretty deep. The Scarlet Knights have nine players who see at last 13 minutes per contest and have five players averaging between nine and 15 points.

TV: Midnight ET, No TV

ABOUT CLEMSON (3-1): The Tigers have two double-digit scorers on the season - improving junior forward Jaron Blossomgame (17.3) and sophomore forward Donte Grantham (11.5). Blossomgame has shot at least 56 percent from the field in all four games and has a total of three turnovers in 118 minutes on the year. Grantham is a combined 4-of-16 over the last two outings and scored two points versus UMass after averaging 14.6 points over the first three contests.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-2): The Scarlet Knights are not a big threat from the 3-point line as only one player on the team (Mike Williams) has made more than three 3-pointers this season. Leading scorer Deshawn Freeman is averaging 14.8 points, while Williams (14.4) and Corey Sanders (13.8) aren’t far behind. Sanders’ freshman season has already featured point totals of 14, 15 and most recently a career-best 21 points against Creighton in Monday’s 85-75 semifinal setback.

TIP-INS

1. In the last four games, WIlliams - a 6-2 guard - has attempted 39 shots while dishing out two assists.

2. Grantham is 11-of-24 from 3-point range and has only three buckets from inside the arc all season.

3. Clemson junior G Avry Holmes registered 18 points the last time out after totaling 17 in his first three games since transferring from San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Clemson 69, Rutgers 53