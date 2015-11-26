Clemson 76, Rutgers 58

Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame and sophomore forward Donte Grantham each scored a game-high 22 points as Clemson defeated Rutgers 76-58 Wednesday in the consolation game of the Men Who Speak Up Main Event in Las Vegas.

The Tigers (4-1) led 38-26 at the half as Blossomgame tallied 15 of his 22 points in the first 20 minutes.

Rutgers (3-3) cut the deficit to just 41-30 early in the second half after senior forward Greg Lewis’ layup. Clemson was able to put the Scarlet Knights away when Blossomgame’s layup with six minutes left gave the Tigers a 64-44 lead.

Junior forward Deshawn Freeman led Rutgers with 13 points, while sophomore forward D.J. Foreman added 11 points.

The Scarlet Knights allowed the Tigers to score 21 points off turnovers. Clemson also outrebounded Rutgers by a 36-25 margin, in large part due to a combined 15 rebounds by Blossomgame and Grantham.

The two teams met in the consolation game after Rutgers fell to Creighton and Clemson lost to UMass in the first round. The Tigers will travel to Minnesota on Monday for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, while Rutgers will host Wake Forest on Monday in the same event.