Preview: Clemson at South Carolina

Frank Martin’s checklist for rebuilding the South Carolina program has plenty of boxes unmarked, including beating rival Clemson. Martin will get a third crack at it when his Gamecocks host the Tigers on Friday. It’s the first true road game of the season for the Tigers, who have won two straight against the Gamecocks -- a 71-57 home win last season and a 64-55 win in their last trip to Columbia two years ago.

The Gamecocks have won three straight -- all by double digits -- including an impressive 75-49 rout of Oklahoma State last time out, but they could be rusty following a 13-day layoff since that contest. “We’ve been defending well,” Martin told reporters. “Even the games we’ve lost, our defense has not been the problem. … We’ve got to make sure we maintain our focus with what we’re doing defensively and just continue to grow offensively.” After stunning losses to Winthrop and Gardner-Webb early in the season, the Tigers have rebounded to win five of their last six.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT CLEMSON (6-3): The Tigers have found themselves in plenty of close games, going 3-3 in contests decided by five points or fewer. They’ve closed out the last two close ones thanks in large part to point guard Rod Hall, who has averaged 19.5 points in back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Auburn. Hall (11.4 points) is one of five Tigers averaging double digits with senior guard Damarcus Harrison and sophomore forward Jaron Blossomgame leading the way with 12 points apiece.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (5-3): The Gamecocks seem to be buying into Martin’s defense-first philosophy, as they rank eighth nationally in field goal percentage defense (34.6) and have averaged 10.3 steals during their three-game winning streak. The Gamecocks are 5-0 when shooting for a higher percentage than their opposition. Sophomore guard Sindarius Thornwell (13 points, six rebounds) is the Gamecocks’ leading scorer, but backcourt mate Duane Notice has carried the load of late while averaging 23.5 points over the past two games.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson is looking to stay perfect against the SEC after wins over Arkansas, Auburn and LSU, and the Tigers haven’t beaten four SEC teams in the same season since 2006-07.

2. South Carolina has outscored its opponent in the paint in every game this season and averages 33.6 points in the paint while giving up 18.8.

3. Clemson C Landry Nnoko, who needs one block to become the 13th Tiger with 100 in his career, has blocked at least one shot in 18 straight games.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 68, Clemson 65