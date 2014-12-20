FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Carolina 68, Clemson 45
December 20, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

South Carolina 68, Clemson 45

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

South Carolina 68, Clemson 45: Duane Notice went 5-of-9 from 3-point range en route to a game-high 19 points as the host Gamecocks turned a close game into a blowout in the second half.

Laimonas Chatkevicius added 12 points for South Carolina (6-3), which snapped a two-game skid against its in-state rival. Demetrius Henry contributed eight points and five rebounds and Tyrone Johnson dished out a career-high nine assists for the Gamecocks.

Jaron Blossomgame scored 14 points to lead Clemson (6-4), which shot 29.1 percent overall and was 4-for-17 from 3-point range. Damarcus Harrison added 10 points for the Tigers.

The Gamecocks started 2-for-15 from 3-point range before knocking down three straight — two from Notice and one from Sindarius Thornwell — in the midst of a 30-4 run that turned a tied game into a rout. The Tigers went nearly 10 minutes without a field goal during the decisive run, missing 12 straight shots.

South Carolina raced out to a 16-7 lead behind six points apiece from Henry and Chatkevicius but had a tough time adjusting to Clemson’s zone defense. The Tigers scored 14 points off eight Gamecock turnovers and took a 30-28 lead into halftime on Rod Hall’s jumper with 10 seconds left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: South Carolina F Michael Carrera returned after missing three games with a concussion and finished with six points and six rebounds … The Gamecocks improved to 6-0 when shooting for a higher percentage that the opposition. … Clemson C Landry Nnoko failed to record a blocked shot for the first time in his last 19 games.

