Preview: Clemson vs. Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist looks to punch its ticket to the NIT final when it meets Clemson on Tuesday in New York. The Mustangs were controversially left out of the NCAA tournament, but have gone about their business efficiently and effectively, winning three straight at home, including a 67-65 victory over California to advance to the semifinals. “Hopefully someday we won’t have to worry about Selection Sunday,” coach Larry Brown told reporters. “For the time being, we’re excited about going to New York and playing in the NIT.”

Clemson hopes to advance to its third NIT final in history after losing its last appearance in the title game to West Virginia seven years ago. The Tigers continue to find ways to win in the tournament, erasing a late five-point deficit to beat Belmont 73-68 in the quarterfinals, and now hope to upend SMU in the first meeting between the schools since 1970. “It’s not me against Larry Brown, neither one of us are playing,” coach Brad Brownell told reporters. “It’s our team against his team, the players will decide the game.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CLEMSON (23-12): K.J. McDaniels scored 16 points and DeMarcus Harrison poured in 14 of his 16 in the second half to spark the comeback victory over Belmont. McDaniels continues to deliver for the Tigers, leading them in scoring (17.2), rebounding (7.1), blocks (2.8) and steals (1.1). Clemson is shooting 74.2 percent from the free-throw line and has gone 34-for-42 from the charity stripe in this tournament.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (26-9): Nic Moore, who tops the team in scoring (13.5), knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left to lift the Mustangs into the semifinals. Markus Kennedy had one of his best all-around games, recording 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals versus California. SMU’s stifling defense has played a major role in the program’s revival, holding 23 of 35 opponents under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Southern Methodist has held five straight teams under 70 points.

2. Eight of Clemson’s last nine games have been decided by five or fewer points.

3. The winner will face Minnesota or Florida State in Thursday’s final.

PREDICTION: Southern Methodist 74, Clemson 66