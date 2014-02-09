Preview: Clemson at Syracuse

Syracuse is ranked No. 1 in the nation and needs one more win to match the school record for consecutive victories, but that doesn’t mean Jim Boeheim is allowing his players to be affected by all their success. “Coach let us know that right now it means really nothing (to be No. 1),” freshman point guard Tyler Ennis told the media this week. “We have to play our best ball at the end of the season. Whether we’re ranked or not, it really doesn’t matter to us.” The Orange seek their 23rd straight victory - which would match the 1916-17 and 1917-18 squads - when they host Clemson on Sunday.

The Tigers enter with the country’s top scoring scoring defense (55 points) and have allowed an average of 49 points in back-to-back wins over Florida State and Georgia Tech this month. Then again, Clemson ended January by getting crushed in consecutive games by Pittsburgh 76-43 and North Carolina 80-61. “We’re certainly going to have to make some 3s to win the game. We’re going to have to take some, because sometimes that’s all you can get,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters, referring to Syracuse’s vaunted 2-3 zone.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CLEMSON (15-6, 6-3 ACC): The Tigers are likely on the path to the NCAA Tournament, but a win over the top-ranked Orange would go a long way. Clemson’s dynamic defense is offset by a limited offense that has not produced more than 61 points in six straight games since a 72-59 upset of Duke on Jan. 11. K.J. McDaniels is by far the Tigers’ top offensive player at 16.3 points and also leads the team with seven rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (22-0, 9-0): The Orange have made big plays down the stretch to win each of their last six games, including an overtime thriller against Duke on Feb. 1 and a six-point win over Notre Dame two days later. C.J. Fair (16.7 points) destroyed the Blue Devils with a career-best 28 points while playing all 45 minutes - his fourth straight game playing every minute. Trevor Cooney was the star against the Fighting Irish, scoring a career-high 33 points on 9-of-12 3-point shooting, raising the sophomore’s average to 14.1 points per game, compared to 3.4 last season.

TIP-INS

1. Each team’s best player is coming off a poor effort, as McDaniels shot 3-of-14 for eight points against Georgia Tech while Fair was 2-of-13 and only managed six points against Notre Dame.

2. The Tigers are not a great 3-point shooting team at 31.8 percent, although they average more than 12 offensive rebounds per contest.

3. Syracuse F Jerami Grant has shot 3-of-8 from the field in three of his last four games.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Clemson 59