Preview: Clemson at Syracuse

With a brutal schedule on the horizon, Clemson cannot afford to slip up Tuesday at Syracuse. The Tigers face five straight ranked opponents beginning with a matchup against Louisville this weekend before taking on Duke, Miami (Fla.), Virginia and Pittsburgh in its next four contests.

The Tigers are coming off a solid victory - an 84-75 triumph over Florida State in which Jordan Roper drained 7-of-10 3-pointers en route to 23 points. “It just hopefully gives the guys a little bit of confidence,” said coach Brad Brownell, while Roper added: “We just wanted to come out tonight and show we could play with (the ACC’s best) teams.” The Orange have lost their first two ACC contests by double figures, including a 64-51 setback against Miami their last time out. “It’ll feel good to be back home,” said Syracuse guard Trevor Cooney, whose team has suffered four of its five defeats away from the Carrier Dome.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT CLEMSON (8-6, 1-1 ACC): The Tigers’ top four scorers are all legitimate threats from 3-point range, led by Avry Holmes (team highs of 27 made 3-pointers and 40.9 percent from the arc). Jaron Blossomgame is the team’s top scorer at 15 points per game and shoots nearly 39 percent from deep, although he has attempted only six 3s over his last six games, making one. Donte Grantham averages 10.1 points and is looking to snap out of a 3-of-15 funk from the arc over the last three outings after going 23-of-59 (39 percent) from 3 to begin the campaign.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (10-5, 0-2): The Orange’s NCAA Tournament hopes are rapidly slipping away, especially after holding a good Miami team to 17 first-half points before allowing 47 after intermission. Freshman wing Malachi Richardson was 5-of-6 from long range against the Hurricanes en route to a season-high 20 points. Cooney and Michael Gbinije struggled to a combined 5-of-21 shooting versus Miami while Gbinije committed eight turnovers, giving him 12 miscues in the last two outings.

TIP-INS

1. The Orange are 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 1998-99.

2. Gbinije is 3-of-19 from the arc over the last three games following a sizzling start to the season from the long range.

3. Holmes is just 5-of-13 from the foul line over the last two games, dropping his percentage to 69.8 after shooting 83.7 percent as a sophomore at San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 66, Clemson 62