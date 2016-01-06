Clemson 74, Syracuse 73 (OT)

Center Landry Nnoko and forward Jason Blossomgame combined for 11 of Clemson’s 13 points in overtime as the Tigers upended Syracuse 74-73 Tuesday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Tigers guard Gabe DeVoe sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer from the corner with 11 seconds remaining, knotting the score at 61.

Before DeVoe’s game-tying shot, Orange freshman guard Malachi Richardson missed the second of two free throws with 18 seconds left that would have given Syracuse a four-point lead. Prior to that miss, Richardson had scored the Orange’s final seven points, including a 3-pointer from the corner as the shot clock expired to give Syracuse a 60-56 lead.

Trailing 74-70, the Orange pulled within one on forward Tyler Lydon’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime. Syracuse stole the inbounds pass, but guard Trevor Cooney missed a 3-pointer that would have given the Orange the win.

Blossomgame led the Tigers (9-6, 2-1 ACC) with 20 points, while Nnoko added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard Michael Gbinije paced the Orange (10-6, 0-3) with 22 points, and Richardson scored 21 and grabbed nine rebounds.

Syracuse hasn’t lost its first three conference games since dropping its first four Big East Conference games in the 1996-97 season.

The Orange went 4-5 under interim coach Mike Hopkins while coach Jim Boeheim served an NCAA-imposed nine-game suspension. Boeheim will return for Saturday’s game against No. 6 North Carolina at the Carrier Dome.

Clemson led 33-25 at the half thanks to a 15-3 spurt sparked by reserve guard Gabe DeVoe, who exceeded his 5.5 points-per-game scoring average during that run with two 3-pointers and a dunk. Only three Syracuse players -- Gbinije, forward Tyler Roberson and Richardson -- scored for Syracuse in the first half as the Orange shot 4-for-16 from 3-point range and 10-for-33 overall.