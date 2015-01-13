Preview: Clemson at Virginia

Clemson earned its first ACC victory on Saturday, but to make it two in a row the Tigers’ struggling offense will have to solve the nation’s stingiest defense. The Tigers travel to second-ranked Virginia on Tuesday to face a Cavaliers’ squad allowing a nation-low 51 points per contest and coming off a 62-56 victory Saturday at No. 12 Notre Dame. Clemson’s 71-62 triumph at Pittsburgh on Saturday marked the just third time in 12 games the Tigers have scored 70 or more points.

Virginia, which moved into first place in the ACC and is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the nation, got a season-high 14 points from Darion Atkins against the Fighting Irish to complement the typically steady play of Justin Anderson and Malcolm Brogdon. The Cavaliers are off to their best start since going 23-0 to start the 1980-81 campaign. The Tigers, who opened ACC play with losses to ranked North Carolina and Louisville, are struggling to find steady offense outside of Jaron Blossomgame, who has reached double figures in 12 consecutive games and 14 of 15 overall.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (9-6, 1-2 ACC): Blossomgame scored 18 points against Pittsburgh and has made 8-of-13 3-point attempts after starting the season 2-of-21, leading the Tigers in scoring at 14 points per game. Landry Nnoko anchors the interior of the Clemson defense, averaging two blocked shots per game (fourth in the league). Clemson is last in the ACC in turnover margin (-1.9) and averages 11.9 assists (next-to-last in the conference), and was held to 54 points per game in its first two league contests.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (15-0, 3-0): The Cavaliers’ recipe for success includes dominating the backboards (third nationally in rebounding margin at 11.8) and protecting the basketball (fourth in the country in turnovers per game at 9.5). Three Cavaliers – Mike Tobey, Anthony Gill and Atkins – rank in the top 18 in the league in rebounding, the trio combining for 20.1 boards per contest. Anderson ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring at 14.9 points while shooting 53.6 percent from the field, and Brogdon has 11 double-figure scoring outputs this season in averaging 13 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers have held their past 39 opponents to under 50 percent shooting from the field.

2. After facing Virginia – its third consecutive road game – Clemson is home for six of its next nine contests.

3. Brogdon and Tobey each scored 14 points in Virginia’s 63-58 victory at Clemson in the team’s only meeting last season; the Cavaliers have won 41-of-58 home games against the Tigers.

PREDICTION: Virginia 64, Clemson 53