Preview: Clemson at Virginia

No. 13 Virginia looks to break out of its slumber when it comes home to face red-hot Clemson on Tuesday in a critical early-season ACC matchup. The Cavaliers, who are coming off two straight 30-win seasons, have lost three their last four contests while Clemson goes for its sixth consecutive victory after losing at North Carolina to start conference play.

“We can’t have those lapses on offense or defense where we’re not doing what we need to do, or guys go off on their own,” Virginia forward Anthony Gill told reporters after Sunday’s loss to Florida State. “Because this team operates (best) as a unit.” All three of the Cavaliers’ recent losses came on the road, and by a total of 13 points. The Tigers have won their last three at home against top-25 teams, including a 76-65 victory over Miami (Fla.) on Saturday in which Jaron Blossomgame posted an ACC-career high 25 points. Clemson can tie the 1989-90 team for the second-longest ACC winning streak in school history.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3, ACC Network

ABOUT CLEMSON (12-6, 5-1 ACC): Blossomgame tops the team in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (7.0) while shooting 51 percent from the field, and guard Jordan Roper had 18 points against Miami to go along with a career-best five steals. “That is as high a level (of play) as we have seen out of guys in the last couple of years,” Tigers coach Brad Brownell told reporters after the Miami win. Roper has a 3.59 assist-turnover ratio (second in ACC) and Donte Grantham has stepped up to average 14 points during the last three games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (13-4, 2-3): Leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (16.6) must recover from one of his worst shooting performances after making just 4-of-17 in the 69-62 loss at Florida State. Gill has reached double figures in all 17 games and is scoring 14.9 points per contest while leading the team in rebounds (6.1) and shooting 60.9 percent from the field. Point guard London Perrantes has picked up his production level in his last four outings, averaging 16.8 points, and center Mike Tobey contributed 12 points in the win over Miami last Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. The Cavaliers are second in the ACC in scoring defense (61.2) and Clemson is third (62.4).

2. Clemson C Landry Nnoko averages 2.33 blocks, ranking second in the league, and has two double-doubles in the last four games.

3. Virginia took Clemson apart 65-42 in their only meeting last season at Charlottesville, Va.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, Clemson 60