Bench helps West Virginia crush Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Guard Juwan Staten had never been so happy after a four-point game.

By the time the All-American candidate scored his first points late in the second half, No. 16 West Virginia’s bench had already buried the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners in what became an 86-65 thrashing Tuesday night.

Freshman guard Jevon Carter scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and forward Nathan Adrian finished with a season-high 11 points as the Mountaineers reserves outscored Oklahoma’s bench 55-8.

Forward Devin Williams grabbed 11 rebounds and finished with 14 points, and he was the lone starter in double figures for West Virginia (15-2, 3-1 Big 12).

“To get this type of win, it’s indescribable,” said Staten who dished out eight assists to make up for his season-low scoring output. “Oklahoma, they’ve had great wins. They were a top-20 team, it was a must-win game and we got it done.”

Related Coverage Preview: Clemson at Virginia

It was deemed a must-win because the Mountaineers were three days removed from a 74-72 home loss to Iowa State. This time West Virginia coasted to a drama-free ending, leading by 13 at halftime and allowing the Sooners within single digits for a brief 17 seconds after that.

Guard Buddy Hield scored 21 points to pace Oklahoma (11-5, 2-2), which committed a season-worst 22 turnovers and saw West Virginia grab 17 offensive rebounds.

“West Virginia played great and dictated every step of the way,” said Sooners coach Lon Kruger. “You have to handle their pressure and limit their offensive rebounding, and we didn’t do either. The final score is not a surprise when you don’t take care of those two things.”

Staten didn’t score until 6:37 remained in the game, hitting a pair of free throws for a 70-52 lead that made West Virginia the first team to crack 69 points against the Sooners all season.

Carter buried three 3-pointers in 85 seconds as the Mountaineers refused to let up.

“We knew we couldn’t lose two in a row at home,” said the freshman guard, who made 4 of 6 from long range.

Thanks to its hawkish full-court press, West Virginia, which led Division I with 12.8 steals per game entering the contest, grabbed 16 steals to frustrate the Sooners. Carter and guard Tarik Phillip led the defense with three each.

“This is a competitive group,” said Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins. “(Oklahoma‘s) game plan was good, but our ball pressure was very good. Everybody that we brought in really added to it.”

Sooners guard Isaiah Cousins added 14 points and forward Ryan Spangler had 11 in the loss.

West Virginia led 60-40 after an 8-0 run capped by forward Elijah Macon’s three-point play on a putback-and-foul. The freshman reserve scored nine points in nine minutes after totaling six points in West Virginia’s previous four games.

West Virginia closed the first half on a 10-0 run to lead 45-32, building the cushion despite an 0-for-6 start by Staten. The reserves handily picked up the slack by outscoring Oklahoma’s bench 32-4 in the half.

That included nine points from forward Nathan Adrian, whose early 3-pointer ended a personal streak of 15 consecutive long-range misses dating back nine games to Dec. 4. The slump lowered the sophomore’s 3-point rate to only 15 percent.

The Sooners came in committing only 12 turnovers per game, yet suffered 15 during the opening half. One of those came on a deflection by forward Jonathan Holton that led to Phillip’s layup. West Virginia’s backup guard scored eight in the half, doubling his season average.

NOTES: Though G Juwan Staten finished 1-of-9 shooting, Jevon Carter said the senior’s game management was crucial. “He doesn’t care if he scores or not -- he just wants to win.” ... The Mountaineers boasted a No. 19 RPI ranking entering the game, while Oklahoma was 28th. ... With a 755-304 coaching record, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins equaled Henry Iba for 13th on the NCAA career wins list. ... Oklahoma F TaShawn Thomas made his 112th consecutive college start, dating back to his first three seasons at Houston. ... The Mountaineers began Tuesday night with five players who ranked among the league’s top 14 in steals. ... Oklahoma’s field-goal-percentage defense (36.3 percent) ranked 10th nationally before West Virginia shot 44 percent. ... Oklahoma G Buddy Hield was 6 of 8 at the foul line, ending a string of 19 consecutive free throws made.