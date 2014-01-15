Preview: Clemson at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech features one of the top outside shooting squads in the ACC, but the Hokies host the nation’s stingiest defense when Clemson arrives Wednesday. The Tigers lead the nation in scoring defense and 3-point defense, and are No. 2 in field goal percentage defense as they face a Virginia Tech team which is hitting 40.7 percent of its attempts from 3-point range. Virginia Tech is second in the ACC in shooting from beyond the arc, but needs a victory to avoid a 1-3 start in conference play.

Clemson held Duke to 33.9 percent shooting in knocking off the Blue Devils 72-59 on Saturday, winning for the third time in four games to remain one game out of first place in the ACC. The Tigers have held three of their past four opponents to less than 40 percent shooting from the field, and have allowed more than 62 points just twice in 15 games. The Hokies have lost four of five since beating Miami in overtime in Virginia Tech’s conference opener.

ABOUT CLEMSON (11-4, 2-1 ACC): Freshman Jaron Blossomgame won ACC Rookie of the Week honors after a 14-point, 14-rebound performance against Duke, one of three Tigers to record double-doubles. K.J. McDaniels leads the ACC with 2.9 blocked shots per game while ranking in the top 10 in scoring (tied for eighth at 17 points) and rebounding (10th at 7.1). The Tigers have benefited from steady improvement from sophomore Landry Nnoko, who is averaging seven rebounds while blocking 27 shots in 15 games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-7, 1-2): Jarell Eddie fronts the Hokies’ long-range attack, averaging three 3-pointers per contest while shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. Eddie’s 16.1 points per game lead Virginia Tech, and Adam Smith’s 38.1 percent from 3-point range ranks eighth in the ACC. The Hokies have lost four games by three points or less.

1. A Clemson victory would give the Tigers back-to-back road conference wins for the first time since 2008-09.

2. Virginia Tech plays five of its next seven on the road.

3. The Hokies lead the series 15-13.

PREDICTION: Clemson 67, Virginia Tech 62