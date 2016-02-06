Preview: Clemson at Virginia Tech

Clemson overcame a slow start against Wake Forest to post the highest-scoring half in coach Brad Brownell’s 185-game tenure to hold off a Demon Deacons’ upset bid Tuesday. The Tigers, who could be on the verge of jumping into the Top 25, hope to continue their surprising ACC run when they visit stumbling Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Picked to finish in the second half of the conference by many observers, Clemson scored 56 second-half points – 29 by guards Avry Holmes and Jordan Roper – en route to a 76-62 triumph against Wake Forest in the second of a three-game road trip to record its seventh win in nine games. The surprising Tigers find themselves tied for third in the ACC with Virginia (7-3) behind North Carolina (8-1) and Louisville (7-2). “We’re in a position where we’re making something happen — we’re doing something special,” Roper told Greenvilleonline.com after the game. The Hokies earlier this season were the surprise of the conference, winning four of their first five league contests, but a five-game losing streak has coach Buzz Williams returning to the drawing board.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-8, 7-3 ACC): Junior Jaron Blossomgame was overshadowed by the guards against Wake Forst but did manage to score 22 points - his fifth consecutive outing of at least 20 points - and bring down 13 rebounds. Blossomgame (17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds) is averaging 22.8 points on 37-of-68 shooting from the floor and 30-of-35 from the line in his last five. Roper (9.7 points, four assists) scored all 16 of his points after halftime and Holmes (9.8 points) finished with 13 of his 17 points after the break in what Brownell described as “about as good as we could play.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (12-11, 4-6): In their latest defeat, the Hokies led Syracuse by seven points with just over 1 1/2 minutes left before dropping a 68-60 overtime decision, shooting 33 percent after halftime and scoring just four points in the extra session. Sophomore guard Justin Bibbs (12.2 points) had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double and junior forward Zach LeDay added 13 and eight. The 6-7 Leday (15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds) has played well during the skid, averaging 16.8 points with nine straight games of double figures, but Bibbs is 10-of-30 beyond the arc during the slide after starting the season 42-of-77.

TIP-INS

1. Roper had 21 points and five assists and Blossomgame added 14 points and seven rebounds in Clemson’s 75-54 victory over the Hokies last year.

2. The last Clemson player to score 20 points in five straight games was Horace Grant in 1986-87.

3. Virginia Tech is fifth in the country in free throws attempted (28.6) but tied for 214th in free-throw percentage (68.5)

PREDICTION: Clemson 76, Virginia Tech 71