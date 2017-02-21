Preview: Clemson at Virginia Tech

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Virginia Tech sitting fairly safe as a 10th seed in his latest NCAA Tournament release on Monday, while slumping Clemson is mentioned as “one of the first four out.” Both will try and improve upon their March Madness position when the Tigers visits the Hokies on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech, playing without guard Chris Clarke (torn ACL) for the second consecutive contest, had its two-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a tough 94-90 loss at No. 7 Louisville. The Hokies made a school-record 17 three-pointers, with Seth Allen scoring a season-high 25 points and converting a career-best six shots from beyond the arc. Somehow Clemson's March hopes have not fully burst despite being six games under .500 in ACC play, including losses in four of its last five games. Elijah Thomas posted 12 points - and a career-high 11 rebounds - to lead four players in double figures, but it was not enough Saturday against a Miami team that prevailed 71-65 at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-12, 4-10 ACC): Jaron Blossomgame recorded 16 points, Marcquise Reed added 15 and Shelton Mitchell scored 10 against the Hurricanes, but the Tigers were only 3-of-17 from beyond the arc and 8-of-15 from the free-throw line. Blossomgame, who leads the team in scoring (17.3 points) and is second in rebounds (5.9), needs eight boards to pass former great Larry Nance (784) for eighth place on the school's all-time list. Thomas (7.8 points) is averaging 11.7 points on 14-of-20 shooting, as well as 7.3 rebounds, over his last three games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (18-8, 7-7): Junior Ty Outlaw (4.4 points) recorded career highs of 19 points, five 3-pointers and 35 minutes in the loss to the Cardinals while Zach LeDay (15.3, seven rebounds) registered 18 points and nine rebounds. Allen’s 25 points were the most by a Hokie this season and most in an ACC game since the guard tallied 28 against Pittsburgh last season.

TIP-INS

1. The Hokies lead the all-time series 17-15 and are 10-5 at Cassell Coliseum.

2. Virginia Tech edged Clemson 82-81 on Jan. 22 behind 17 points and six assists from Allen and 16 points off the bench from LeDay. Blossomgame and Avery Holmes scored 20 apiece for the Tigers.

3. Virginia Tech is the 18th consecutive opponent Clemson has played that is rated among the top 100 in the latest RPI.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 74, Clemson 71