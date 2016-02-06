Virginia Tech 60, Clemson 57

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Junior forward Zach LeDay had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Virginia Tech snapped a five-game losing streak by holding off Clemson 60-57 on Saturday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Cassell Coliseum.

Guard Jalen Hudson came off the bench to score 13 points for the Hokies (13-11, 5-6 ACC). Guards Justin Bibbs and Seth Allen added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Clemson (14-9, 7-4) got 17 points and 12 rebounds from senior center Landry Nnoko, who also blocked a career-high eight shots.

Guard Jordan Roper added 16 points and forward Donte Grantham 11 for the Tigers. Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame, who had scored 20 points or more in five consecutive games, was held to eight.

LeDay converted 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds as the Hokies held off the Tigers, who cut the lead to one twice in the final half-minute. But LeDay made two free throws in each instance to push Tech’s lead back to three.

Clemson had the ball for a final shot, but Roper got trapped on the left wing in the final seconds. He managed a quick pass to Nnoko, who skipped the ball to Grantham, who was unable to get off a shot before the buzzer.

Clemson led 24-22 at halftime, but Virginia Tech quickly took the lead after intermission with a 15-5 scoring run, giving the Hokies a 12-point lead at 48-36 with 8:08 left. The Tigers responded with a flurry of their own, outscoring the Hokies 16-3 in a 4 1/2-minute span to take their final lead of the night on a 3-pointer by Roper with 2:43 remaining.