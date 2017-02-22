Virginia Tech tops Clemson on late 3-pointer

Virginia Tech senior guard Seth Allen hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds to play, and the Hokies outlasted Clemson 71-70 Tuesday in a back-and-forth Atlantic Coast Conference battle at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Senior guard Zach LeDay led all scorers with 19 points, and junior guard Justin Bibbs hit a late 3-pointer for Virginia Tech (19-8, 8-7 ACC). Bibbs and Ahmed Hill each scored 12 points, and Justin Robinson contributed 10 points and eight assists.

The Hokies won for the third time in four games and appear to be in good shape for the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia Tech, which hit 17 3-pointers Saturday in a loss to No. 8 Louisville, knocked down 12 more against Clemson (14-13, 4-11 ACC). The Tigers lost for the fifth time in six games and are on the outside of most NCAA bracket projections.

Clemson sophomore guard Marcquise Reed hit back-to-back buckets in the final minute, including a floater on the baseline that gave the Tigers a 70-68 lead with 22 seconds to play.

Virginia Tech missed two good looks on its ensuing possession before Allen knocked down the winning 3-pointer from the right wing.

Reed finished with 18 points off the bench, and sophomore guard Shelton Mitchell added 14 points for Clemson. Jaron Blossomgame amassed 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Thomas had 12 points and nine boards for the Tigers.

The Hokies led by three at halftime, and the game stayed tight midway through the second half. Clemson's Avry Holmes hit a layup that cut the Virginia Tech lead to 53-52 at the 10-minute mark of the second half.

Reed hit a 3-pointer with 4:16 to play that gave Clemson its first lead since late in the first half.

Virginia Tech shot 60 percent from the floor in the first half, connecting on eight of 11 3-pointers, but struggled to separate itself from the Tigers. For the game, the Hokies shot 49.1 percent on field-goal attempts, while Clemson his 41.3 percent.

Clemson will look to bounce back against No. 19 Florida State on Saturday, while Virginia Tech travels to Boston College on Saturday.