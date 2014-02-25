Preview: Clemson at Wake Forest

Clemson will be looking for its first three-game winning streak in more than a month when it visits struggling Wake Forest on Tuesday. The Tigers have taken care of North Carolina State and Georgia Tech in succession and will attempt to win three in a row for the first time since Jan. 11-18. “We’re playing at maximum level for us most nights,” coach Brad Brownell told Clemson’s web site of his team’s recent efforts. “That’s what you want as a coach.”

The Demon Deacons are struggling through a seven-game losing streak in which they’ve fallen by 10 or more points five times. The run is Wake Forest’s worst since an 11-game skid to close out the 2011-12 season but leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre, who is battling through an ankle injury, is doing his part to keep the team from getting too down on itself. “We can’t sit here and feel sorry for ourselves,” Miller-McIntyre told the Winston-Salem Journal. “(And) I can’t sit here and keep blaming an injury.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (17-9, 8-6 ACC): The Tigers needed a rally to get past Georgia Tech on Saturday after trailing at halftime 29-23. “We came to the locker room and had to sort some stuff out,” forward K.J. McDaniels told reporters. “A great defensive effort in the second half (is) what changed the game for us.” McDaniels, who scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half against the Yellow Jackets, leads the Tigers with an average of 17 points per game that ranks fifth in the ACC.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-13, 4-10): The terrible stretch the Demon Deacons are going through is beginning to take an emotional toll on the players. After a 105-72 trouncing at North Carolina on Saturday, forward Devin Thomas let loose, telling reporters: “We just had 100 put to our heads, man. It’s like, do we have no pride? We’re in the ACC and we have no pride?” Before its current slide, Wake Forest had kicked off conference play at 4-3 but have fallen to 12th in the ACC standings, just two games ahead of last place Virginia Tech.

TIP-INS

1. Clemson has won five straight over Wake Forest, including a 61-53 decision at home Jan. 18, but has one win in its last 19 trips to Winston-Salem.

2. Demon Deacons F Travis McKie is four rebounds shy from becoming the eighth player in school history to record 1,600 points and 800 rebounds in his career.

3. The Tigers are looking for their fifth ACC road win, which would tie the school single season record, last accomplished in 1986-87.

PREDICTION: Clemson 71, Wake Forest 55