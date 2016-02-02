Preview: Clemson at Wake Forest

Clemson looks to bounce back from a tough road loss and stay in the ACC race when it travels to face struggling Wake Forest on Tuesday night. The Tigers fell to Florida State to drop into a four-way tie for third place in the league standings, while the Demon Deacons are above only winless Boston College in conference play.

Jaron Blossomgame is one of the hottest players in the league right now, coming into this one with four straight games of at least 20 points, becoming the first Tigers player to accomplish the feat in league play since 1998-99. The junior has been the focal point of the Tigers’ attack, but he’s not the only weapon for coach Brad Brownell, who has all five starters averaging at least 8.8 points. Coach Danny Manning’s Wake Forest squad has dropped a season-high six straight, though the last four have been to nationally-ranked foes, adding to the No. 1 strength of schedule of the Demon Deacons. Devin Thomas, the ACC’s active leader in career double-doubles with 31, paces the Wake Forest attack, averaging 16.5 points and 10 rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEMSON (13-8, 6-3 ACC): A 6-2 record in January has Clemson fans and players thinking about an NCAA Tournament appearance, which would be the team’s first since the 2010-11 season. But Brownell is trying to keep his team’s focus on playing each game with focus rather than worrying about the big picture, which is still weeks away. “It doesn’t change the way we do things,” Brownell told reporters. “We have conversations with our team about it, but we want to make sure they don’t get so worried about that that they forget to do the things we did to win. It’s good in terms of publicity, giving our guys confidence and motivating our fans, for us to continue to play better here down the stretch.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (10-11, 1-8): While the Demon Deacons are struggling with their scoring, there is a bright spot lately in the play of freshman Bryant Crawford. The 6-3 guard leads all ACC freshmen in assists with 87 and he’s starting to find a scoring touch too, scoring at least 20 points in consecutive games in league play, the first freshman to do that for Wake Forest in five years. He scored a team-high 20 points in the loss to Notre Dame Sunday, yet seems unimpressed by his recent good play, saying “My teammates are doing a good job of finding me when I‘m open, and I’ve been hitting shots lately.”

TIP-INS

1. Clemson needs just nine 3-pointers to match its season total of 171 from a year ago, as the Tigers are hitting 36 percent from beyond the arc, the best figure in Brownell’s six seasons.

2. Tigers guard Jordan Roper leads the ACC with 2.2 steals per game in league play and has become the team’s second-leading scorer in conference contests, averaging 11.2 points.

3. Wake Forest has had nine different players score in double figures in ACC play this year, with no other league team having more than seven.

PREDICTION: Clemson 76, Wake Forest 68