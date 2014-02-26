(Updated: CORRECTS to under two minutes to play in Para 5)

Wake Forest 62, Clemson 57: Devin Thomas and Tyler Cavanaugh scored 12 points apiece as the Demon Deacons held off the visiting Tigers in ACC play.

Arnaud-William Adala Moto added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for Wake Forest (15-13, 5-10), which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Codi Miller-McIntyre registered 10 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Demon Deacons, who shot 55.3 percent from the field.

Damarcus Harrison’s 15 points led the offense for Clemson (17-10, 8-7), which saw a three-game winning streak snapped. K.J. McDaniels totaled 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block for the Tigers, and Rod Hall added 10 points and four assists.

Trailing 44-42 with just under 10 minutes remaining, Adala Moto converted a three-point play and a dunk on back-to-back possessions to push Wake Forest ahead 47-44 with 8:52 left. A Landry Nnoko layup and a pair of 3-pointers from Harrison pulled Clemson to within 56-54 with 2:12, to play but McDaniels missed a pair of free throws with a chance to tie and a three-point play from Miller-McIntyre put the game out of reach.

The teams were knotted at 14-14 midway through the opening 20 before Clemson used a 16-6 run, led by seven points from Harrison to open up a 30-20 advantage with just under two minutes to play until halftime. Miller-McIntyre sank 3-of-4 from the free throw line in the waning minutes of the first half to pull Wake Forest to within 30-23 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wake Forest snapped a string of five straight losses against Clemson and knocked off the Tigers for the 19th time in their last 20 home games in the series. ... The Tigers were seeking a fifth ACC road win, which would have equaled their single-season record, last accomplished in the 1986-87 season. ... Wake Forest F Travis McKie finished with eight points and five rebounds, becoming the eighth player in Demon Deacons’ history to record at least 1,600 points and 800 rebounds in his career.