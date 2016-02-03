Clemson 76, Wake Forest 62

Forward Jaron Blossomgame scored 22 points, and Clemson used a big second half to defeat Wake Forest 76-62 Tuesday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Tigers (14-8, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) unloaded for 56 second-half points, helping send Wake Forest to its seventh loss in a row.

Clemson guard Avry Holmes added 17 points and guard Jordan Roper, who was scoreless in the first half, chipped in with 16 points. Forward Donte Grantham provided 15 points for the Tigers, who won for only the third time in 22 visits to Lawrence Joel Coliseum.

Demon Deacons guard Bryan Crawford scored 13 points, all except two coming in the second half. Forward Devin Thomas added 12 points for Wake Forest (10-12, 1-9).

Clemson scored the first 11 points of the second half.

The Tigers made four of eight shots from 3-point range in the second half. They were 26-for-30 on free throws for the game.

Wake Forest led 28-20 at halftime, holding Clemson to a season-low total for a half.

The Demon Deacons scored 13 of the final 15 points of the first half. The Tigers had two points in the last 5:57 before the break.

Clemson shot 30.4 percent (7-for-23) from the field in the first half, including 1-for-10 on 3-pointers. They wound up outshooting Wake Forest overall, 44.2 percent to 41.5 percent.