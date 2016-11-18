Preview: Clemson vs. Xavier

Clemson scored its most points in a game since the 2009-10 season in the first round and needs another big performance Friday when it takes on No. 10 Xavier in the semifinals of the Tire Pros Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Tigers shot 51.7 percent from the field and drained nine 3-pointers to roll past Davidson 95-78 on Thursday – their highest total since scoring 102 against Winthrop on Nov. 23, 2009.

“Once we woke up after they had us down early, we guarded well and knocked a lot of balls loose,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters. “We knew they were going to shoot a lot of threes, but we hung in there and were able to score in transition to open up the game.” Xavier has been threatened in two of its three wins to start the season, including Thursday’s 83-82 overtime triumph against Missouri in the first round after Edmond Sumner’s free throw with less than one second left. Sumner and J.P. Macura scored 19 apiece for the Musketeers, who struggled with offensive execution and missed 20 of their 22 attempts from 3-point range. “It shouldn’t be that hard to captivate our attention, based on the way we played and based on the way Clemson played,” Xavier coach Chris Mack told reporters.

ABOUT CLEMSON (2-0): Senior transfer guard Avry Holmes, who Brownell said was “fantastic” Thursday, recorded a Clemson career-high 22 points in the first round to lead the Tigers. ACC preseason first-team selection Jaron Blossomgame, a senior forward who entertained thoughts of entering the NBA draft after last season, poured in 17 points Thursday and is averaging 15 in the first two. Junior guard Gabe DeVoe is showing he might be the most-improved player on the roster, averaging 15.5 points while making 12-of-20 from the field after averaging 5.3 points last season.

ABOUT XAVIER (3-0): Mack told reporters the Musketeers need to generate better shots and guard better without fouling, but did note that big men RaShid Gaston (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Sean O’Mara (13, five) “came up big.” Sumner and Macura’s backcourt mate Trevon Bluiett finished with 13 points, but was saddled with foul trouble much of the contest while missing all six of his 3-point tries. Sumner, Macura and Bluiett are averaging a combined 52.3 points in the first three games, which includes an 84-81 victory over Lehigh, but are only 7-of-37 from behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Gaston, a 6-9 transfer F from Norfolk State is 6-for-8 from the field with 17 total rebounds in the last two games.

2. Clemson junior F Donte Grantham needs one 3-pointer to reach 100 in his career after draining a pair Thursday.

3. The teams last met in the 1999 NIT semifinals, when Clemson earned a 79-76 victory before losing by a point to California in the final.

PREDICTION: Xavier 75, Clemson 74