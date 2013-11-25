Preview: Cleveland State at Kentucky

Kentucky possesses one of the most talented teams in the nation, but coach John Calipari still realizes he has a team with nine freshmen on its roster. The fifth-ranked Wildcats host Cleveland State in the Keightley Classic on Monday, and Calipari spent the days following Tuesday’s 105-76 rout of Texas-Arlington imploring his players to show more effort. “We’ve got about five guys that way right now,” Calipari said, “That’s when you’re 17, 18 years old, and you don’t know better.”

The Wildcats already have experienced the pain of falling short, losing 78-74 to second-ranked Michigan State in an early-season showdown Nov. 12. Calipari has started five freshmen twice in Kentucky’s first five contests, including the Texas-Arlington game. The Vikings topped Robert Morris 87-74 on Saturday as six players scored in double figures.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEVELAND STATE (3-2): Sophomore guard Bryn Forbes, last season’s Horizon League newcomer of the year, leads the Vikings in scoring at 19.6. Charlie Lee (12.8) and Trey Lewis (12.6) also are averaging double figures in scoring. The Vikings shot a season-high 51.1 percent from the field against Robert Morris.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-1): Freshman Julius Randle has started his college career with five consecutive double-doubles and is averaging team highs of 20.8 points (third in the SEC) and 13.6 rebounds (first in the conference). He has helped the Wildcats average 49.2 rebounds per contest, second in the SEC and fourth nationally. Sophomore Willie Cauley-Stein is still hampered by a right pinky finger injury suffered in preseason but had 14 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Randall is hitting 61.1 percent of his shots from the field.

2. Forbes made his first eight free throws Saturday before missing his final attempt, snapping a streak of 28 made attempts.

3. Kentucky won the only previous meeting between the two programs, 73-49 in 2009.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 91, Cleveland State 63