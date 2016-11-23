Preview: Cleveland State at Kentucky

Blue-chip recruits are usually winners before they arrive on a college campus, so No. 1 Kentucky isn't fazed by its early season success as it hosts Cleveland State on Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats' John Calipari is still learning about his team, which won its first four games by an average of 25.5 points, but one thing is certain: He's one of only a handful of coaches who have a legitimate shot at winning the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky delivered under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York when it thrashed No. 20 Michigan State 69-48 on Nov. 15 and responded with a 93-59 victory over Duquesne on Sunday night to conclude a day in which the Wildcats landed a quartet of four- and five-star recruits. "One thing I was anxious to see was how would we play, would there be a letdown," Calipari told reporters after the Duquesne game. "I thought we played well and I think Isaiah kind of dragged them in the first half. ... I thought we played hard. We're still learning each other." Calipari was referring to sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe, who leads the team at 18 points per game in what will likely be his last season at Kentucky. The Vikings are coming off an 85-74 loss at Tennessee-Martin after splitting their first two games by a combined eight points - a 79-74 season-opening overtime setback to Kent State and a 67-64 victory over Canisius, which Kentucky defeated 93-69 on Nov. 13.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT CLEVELAND STATE (1-2): Rob Edwards, a 6-4 sophomore guard, averages 17 points after scoring 22 versus UT Martin and is 8-for-18 from 3-point range this season. Edwards, a Horizon League preseason second-team selection, earned all-freshmen team honors after averaging 12.4 points and making 30 starts - the most by a freshman in school history. Bobby Word, a 6-4 junior guard, averages 15 points while sophomore forward Jibri Blount (8.3 points) is the top rebounder at 5.7 per game, but the Vikings are among the worst teams in the nation on the glass with a minus-6 differential.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-0): Briscoe, who had 13 points, five assists, four steals, three rebounds and a block in 17 first-half minutes against Duquesne, sat out most of the second half after a hard fall off a foul in the first half, but Calipari said: “I think he’ll be fine.” Freshman point guard De'Aaron Fox (15.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds) recorded 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals Sunday, prompting Calipari to tell reporters: "I thought he was just OK today. Think about that.” Freshman guard Malik Monk, who like Fox is a one-and-done candidate, averages 15.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky outrebounded an opponent for the first time this season Sunday, dominating Duquesne 49-32.

2. The Vikings were picked to finish eighth in the Horizon preseason poll after going 9-23 last season, a 10-win dropoff from 2014-15.

3. Calipari is 122-4 at Rupp Arena, tying the record for most victories at the venue previously set by Joe B. Hall (122-14) from 1976-85.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 91, Cleveland State 66