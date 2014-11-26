Preview: Cleveland State at Louisville

Louisville put together one of the more impressive defensive showings in recent memory Monday, but coach Rick Pitino said he will not take much from that 61-point victory over Savannah State as the Cardinals prepare for Wednesday’s home game with Cleveland State in the Global Sports Showcase. “You get nothing out of this, and you feel bad for the other team more than anything else,” Pitino said after fifth-ranked Louisville did not allow a point for the first 15 minutes, 58 seconds.The Cardinals raced to a 29-0 lead, allowing Pitino to liberally play his bench most of the evening.

Louisville’s next victory will be the 700th of Pitino’s coaching career. Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points Monday to lead the Cardinals in scoring for the third time in four games, while freshman Chinanu Onuaku fell one rebound shy of his third consecutive double-double. The Vikings have split their first four games, falling 87-83 in overtime Saturday to Savannah State.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEVELAND STATE (2-2): The Vikings returned four starters from last season and were picked second in the Horizon League in preseason. One of those returners, junior Trey Lewis, leads the Vikings at 16 points and four assists per game and made the conference’s preseason first team. Anton Grady, who averaged a Horizon League-best 8.5 rebounds in conference games last season, is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 13.8 points.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (4-0): The Cardinals have scored 81 or more points in all four games and have outrebounded their competition by an average of 14.7 boards per contest. One area of concern is free-throw shooting: Louisville is hitting 60.8 percent from the foul line. Onuaku is averaging 10.7 points and 10 rebounds in his past three games, providing a nice complement to scorers Harrell, Terry Rozier and Wayne Blackshear.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won 29 consecutive home games against non-conference competition.

2. The Cardinals have forced 20 or more turnovers in their past three contests.

3. The Cardinals have won all four previous matchups with Cleveland State, most recently prevailing 95-80 on Dec. 19, 1990.

PREDICTION: Louisville 82, Cleveland State 58