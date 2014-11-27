(Updated: CORRECTS time Yates layup, first sentence, fourth graph. CORRECTS time Onuaku tip-in, first sentence, fifth graph.)

No. 5 Louisville 45, Cleveland State 33: Montrezl Harrell scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the host Cardinals, who gave head coach Rick Pitino his 700th career coaching victory by holding off the Vikings in the Global Sports Showcase.

Fifth-ranked Louisville (5-0) struggled mightily, a far cry from the 61-point victory the Cardinals posted two nights earlier against Savannah State. The Cardinals shot 31.9 percent from the field, 3-of-20 from 3-point range and 12-of-26 from the free-throw line, but Chris Jones scored 11 points and freshman Chinanu Onuaku pulled down nine rebounds and blocked a career-high seven shots.

Trey Lewis scored 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting while going 4-of-10 from 3-point range for Cleveland State (2-3). The rest of the Vikings combined to shoot 4-of-32 from the field.

Cleveland State trailed by four at the half and drew within 28-26 on Andre Yates’ layup with 14:26 to play, but the Cardinals slogged their way to a 10-3 run. Jones’ two free throws capped the run and gave Louisville a 38-29 lead with just under seven minutes left, and after Aaron Scales and Lewis scored to cut the advantage to five, Jones nailed a 3-pointer, Wayne Blackshear hit a free throw and Harrell scored on a layup to push the lead to 44-33.

Kaza Keane’s layup a little more than three minutes in tied the game at 5, but the Cardinals used an 11-1 run to go ahead 16-6 on Onuaku’s tip-in with 9:20 left in the opening half. Lewis scored 16 consecutive points for Cleveland State and his free throw brought the Vikings within 24-22 with 1:02 to go before Harrell’s layup sent Louisville into halftime ahead 26-22.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Vikings missed 10 of their first 12 shots, but Louisville also struggled in the opening moments – making just four of its first 13 attempts. … G Terry Rozier added nine points and 11 rebounds for Louisville. … The Cardinals improved to 116-11 in regular-season non-conference home games under Pitino.