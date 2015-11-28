Preview: Cleveland State at Maryland

Second-ranked Maryland looks to continue its perfect start when it hosts Cleveland State on Saturday. The Terrapins have posted five consecutive victories, including double-digits wins over Illinois State and Rhode Island on consecutive days earlier this week to win the Cancun Challenge.

Sophomore guard Melo Trimble is averaging a team-best 16.2 points and took MVP honors in Cancun after scoring 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting in Wednesday’s 86-63 rout of Rhode Island. The Cleveland State contest falls three days before a showdown at North Carolina and coach Mark Turgeon isn’t worried about the national perception of his squad. “However people want to talk about us, we don’t care,” Turgeon told reporters. “What we do care is that we’re getting better. We had to accept that just because you’re ranked high doesn’t mean you’re going to win every game easily.” The Vikings are coming off a 77-66 loss to South Dakota State on Wednesday; their two victories came against Malone and Rider.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network.

ABOUT CLEVELAND STATE (2-3): The Vikings have struggled offensively and are averaging just 56.6 points while shooting 35.2 percent from the field, including 25.6 percent from 3-pont range. Junior forward Demonte Flannigan (10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) and freshman guard Rob Edwards (10 points) are the only players averaging in double figures. Sophomore guard Kenny Carpenter is coming off a strong outing against South Dakota State by scoring a career-best 17 points and matching his career high of seven rebounds.

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-0): Trimble is one of four Terrapins scoring in double digits - the others are senior forward Jake Layman (12.6), junior forward Robert Carter (12.2) and senior guard Rasheed Sulaimon (12.2). Sulaimon, who had 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting against Rhode Island, has made 12-of-22 3-pointers to provide Maryland with a much-needed proficient long-range marksman. Carter is shooting 58.5 percent from the field and leads the team in rebounding (6.8) but has committed a team-worst 14 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland won the lone previous meeting, 95-84 on Dec. 5, 1984.

2. Edwards has recorded 12 steals for Cleveland State, which is averaging nine thefts per game.

3. Sulaimon, a transfer from Duke, is 6-of-9 from 3-point range over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Maryland 82, Cleveland State 55