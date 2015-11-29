No. 2 Maryland 80, Cleveland State 63

Forward Robert Carter, Jr. had 10 of his 17 points in the first half and guard Jared Nickens came off the bench to score 16 points as No. 2 Maryland defeated pesky Cleveland State 80-63 on Saturday at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., before an announced crowd of 17,282.

Maryland (6-0) also received 15 points from freshman center Diamond Stone. The Vikings (2-4) were paced by forward Demonte Flannigan, who had 11 of his 20 points in the first half, and guard Rob Edwards, who had 14 points. Maryland shot 58 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from the foul line.

The Terrapins broke the game open early in the second half with a flurry of dunks and fast-break baskets. Stone had a dunk to make it 41-33 and guard Rasheed Suliamon passed to a trailing Carter for a thunderous dunk with 17:45 left to make it 43-33.

Carter upped the margin to 50-37 on a 3-pointer and Layman hit another long shot to make it 64-49 with 7:35 left.

Maryland has now 16 games in a row in November and is 26-6 in that month under coach Mark Turgeon. It was the second meeting between the schools, with Maryland winning 95-84 on Dec. 5, 1984.

Maryland shot 61 percent in the first half en route to a 37-33 lead at the break while Cleveland State, which outscored the Terrapins 22-18 in the paint, made 52 percent. The Terrapins had assists on 10 of their first 14 baskets and 22 in the game.

Maryland plays Tuesday at North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.