Preview: Cleveland State at Purdue

No. 19 Purdue looks to win its third consecutive game when it hosts Cleveland State on Saturday. The Boilermakers bounced back from their 71-64 defeat to 13th-ranked Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge by trouncing Morehead State (90-56) and Arizona State (97-64), and hope to extend their winning streak to eight games against teams currently in the Horizon League.

Purdue has won 13 of its last 14 non-conference home games - its only loss coming to top-ranked Villanova on Nov. 14 - and aims to use its size to overpower Cleveland State, which has dropped eight of its last nine road games dating back to last season. "We're going to do great things with this team," Purdue center Isaac Haas told reporters. "I think we have very high potential and we're potentially a championship team." The Boilermakers have won their last seven games against current Horizon League foes by an average margin of 24.4 points and hope to put away Cleveland State early with a marquee matchup against No. 22 Notre Dame looming on Dec. 17. The Vikings have won back-to-back games after cruising past Western Michigan 85-62 and they hope to ride the momentum to their first win over a ranked opponent since shocking then-No. 7 Vanderbilt 71-58 on Nov. 12, 2011.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CLEVELAND STATE (3-5): Bobby Word shot 9-of-12 from the floor, including five 3-pointers, en route to a career-high 25 points in the win over Western Michigan. Demonte Flannigan added 20 points and six rebounds for the sixth 20-point game of his career while Rob Edwards scored 15 points and pulled down five rebounds as the Vikings shot a season-high 58.6 percent from the field. "We were finally able to put 40 minutes together," Cleveland State coach Gary Waters told reporters. "Our focus at halftime was to shut them down defensively and we did that holding them to 36 percent in the second half."

ABOUT PURDUE (7-2): Haas led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds while Vince Edwards provided a spark off the bench by adding four 3-pointers to also finish with 16 points in the win over Arizona State in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City. Ryan Cline scored 15 points, Basil Smotherman had 13 and Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias each tallied 12 as the Boilermakers finished with six players in double digits against the Sun Devils. "We were just being simple and making plays," Edwards told reporters. "We were just playing team ball."

TIP-INS

1. Purdue is ranked sixth nationally in 3-pointers per game (11).

2. The Boilermakers are fifth in the country in assists per game (20.4).

3. Cleveland State has lost eight straight games to Top 25 teams.

PREDICTION: Purdue 88, Cleveland State 67