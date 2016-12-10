No. 18 Purdue rolls over Cleveland State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- There's a mature pulse about Purdue's No. 18 basketball team.

The Boilermakers continue to receive a blend of perimeter and interior scoring while giving most opponents fits on the defensive end.

That was the case again Saturday when the Boilermakers got 14 points from center Isaac Haas and 13 points and 10 rebounds from power forward Caleb Swanigan, rolling to a 77-53 victory against Cleveland State.

The Boilermakers (8-2) also got 12 points on four 3-pointers from Dakota Mathias and 11 points, six rebounds and four assists from Vince Edwards. Bobby Word had 14 points to lead Cleveland State (3-6), which trailed by as many as 27 in the second half.

"One example of maturity is that I could remember last year when we played Iowa in an early season game like this, and we weren't ready to play and lost," Edwards said. "So it was good to see guys were mature today and had a better response with a big lead. Guys are ready for the start of a game, and it shows our maturity ... coming out and being ready to play."

Purdue made seven first-half 3-pointers on its way to building a 41-20 lead through 20 minutes, finishing the first half's final 4:27 on a 12-0 run.

"That run to close the first half was big for Purdue after we cut the lead to nine," Cleveland State coach Gary Waters said, "We made some errors, they started hitting some shots and they picked up their defense. They are a great team, and that is what great teams do."

Cleveland State did not make a two-point field goal during the half's final 12:24, making four 3-pointers in the final 11:08. The Vikings shot only 26.7 percent (8 of 30) during the first 20 minutes and were guilty of eight turnovers.

Purdue coach Matt Painter continues to be impressed with his team's balance, placing four in double figures on Saturday.

"Vince Edwards had a lot to do with that 12-0 run to close the first half, and right now, having that balance that we have is really a good thing," Painter said. "Our guys were ready to play today, including Dakota, who really did a nice defensive job on their Rob Edwards. We relaxed a little bit once we got a 20-point lead, but sometimes that happens."

Mathias led Purdue with nine first-half points. Vince Edwards added eight and Swanigan had seven. Rob Edwards led Cleveland State with five.

Cleveland State shot only 31.3 percent (20 of 64), including a collective 9 of 35 from leading scorers Word, Edwards and Demonte Flannigan. Flannigan failed to score after coming in with a 15.3 average.

NOTES: New Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm, who accepted the job on Monday, was introduced to the Mackey Arena crowd during a TV timeout with 16:27 left in the first half. ... The Boilermakers entered this game ranked second nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (44.8) and shot 43.8 percent (7 of 16) in the opening half. ... Purdue outrebounded Cleveland State 23-16 before intermission. ... The Vikings came to Purdue having won two in a row, defeating Bethune-Cookman (73-62) and Western Michigan (85-62).