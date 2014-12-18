Preview: Cleveland State at Virginia

While No. 5 Virginia continues to prove it may have the best defense in the country, its efficient offensive performance in its last game may have been the most impressive aspect of its season thus far. The Cavaliers return from an 11-day layoff on Thursday when they host Cleveland State. Virginia has posted some gaudy defensive numbers in its best start since 2001-02, leading the country in scoring defense (47.4 points) while ranking third in field-goal percentage defense (32.1).

Even though VCU became the 15th straight opponent to score fewer than 70 points against the Cavaliers, Virginia’s 68.3 percent effort from the field in its 74-57 victory on Dec. 6 fell just shy of the school record the team recorded in a win over Baltimore in 1980 (69.2). However, after matching a season high by committing 16 turnovers against the Rams’ vaunted full-court defense, the Cavaliers could be in for more of the same against the Vikings’ pressure defense that ranks fifth in the country in steals (10.5). Cleveland State, which gave No. 4 Louisville one of its closest calls of the year with a 45-33 loss on Nov. 26, easily handled NAIA foe Mount Vernon Nazarene 86-40 on Monday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT CLEVELAND STATE (5-5): The Vikings rode the hot hand of Trey Lewis in their win over Mount Vernon Nazarene as he tied a school record with nine 3-pointers and shot 10-of-14 from the field en route to a career-high 32-point performance. With its 9-of-17 effort beyond the arc on Monday, Cleveland State extended its streaks of hitting at least one 3-pointer to 511 games and knocking down at least three triples to 60 games. The Vikings also matched a season best with 16 steals and forced a season-high 28 turnovers, leading to 30 points.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (9-0): Leading scorer Justin Anderson didn’t warm up with the team before playing the Rams after injuring his right ankle in the Cavaliers’ Dec. 3 victory over Maryland, but keyed their torrid shooting performance with a 6-for-7 effort from the floor on his way to a season-high 21-point performance. “(Anderson) is as good as anyone at his position in the country. (I’m) so impressed by the progress that he’s made; he’s just a complete player,” VCU coach Shaka Smart remarked after Virginia’s win. Starting forward Darion Atkins, who also suffered an ankle injury on Dec. 3, is expected to return Thursday after sitting out against the Rams.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has held each of its opponents to 40 percent or less from the field and hasn’t allowed any team to shoot 50 percent in 33 consecutive games.

2. Lewis, who ranks second in the Horizon League in scoring (19 points per game), has posted five of his nine career 20-point efforts over the last seven contests.

3. Anderson – a career 29.8 percent shooter from 3-point range coming into the season – leads the ACC at 58.8 percent in 2014.

PREDICTION: Virginia 66, Cleveland State 52