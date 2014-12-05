Preview: Coastal Carolina at Auburn

Auburn has alternated wins and losses through its first six games, and the Tigers hope to continue that trend – at least for one more game – when the Tigers host Coastal Carolina on Friday. A sporadic offense has contributed heavily to Auburn’s inconsistent start, as the Tigers have averaged 46 points in their three defeats, including Wednesday’s 46-44 loss at Texas Tech, while averaging 86.3 points in their trio of victories. KT Harrell led the Tigers with 17 points on Wednesday and has scored 20 or more points four times in six games.

Forward Cinmeon Bowers has bolstered the Tigers’ frontcourt in his first six games, recording four double-doubles. Auburn held Texas Tech to 41.2 percent shooting from the field after allowing four of its first five opponents to shoot 50 percent or better. The Chanticleers – coached by former Auburn coach Cliff Ellis – have won four of their past five, downing South Carolina State 66-52 on Tuesday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN South, ESPN3

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (5-2): The Chanticleers’ top offensive threat has yet to start a game this season, as Josh Cameron averages 14.2 points per game while shooting 16-for-40 from 3-point range. Badou Diagne scored 14 points Tuesday with 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the season, and Coastal Carolina averages 11.8 more rebounds per game than its opposition. Warren Gillis is second on the team in scoring (12 points per game) while leading the team in steals with 10.

ABOUT AUBURN (3-3): Bowers scored only four points in Wednesday’s loss, but still is averaging 13.3 points and 12.2 rebounds. Harrell hit three 3-pointers against Texas Tech, but Auburn could not generate any offense down the stretch, scoring only two points after Harrell’s layup with 2:47 to play. The Tigers have blocked only seven shots in six games while averaging 14.2 turnovers per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Harrell is 13-for-28 in his past two games after going 1-for-7 in a loss to Tulsa on Nov. 24.

2. Auburn G Antoine Mason, who has not played due to an ankle injury since scoring 19 points in the season opener, has resumed practice and may play Friday.

3. Ellis went 186-125 at Auburn from 1994-2004, winning the SEC championship and reaching the Sweet 16 in 1999.

PREDICTION: Auburn 61, Coastal Carolina 51