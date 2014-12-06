(Updated: CORRECTS Harrell points in graph 3)

Coastal Carolina 58, Auburn 54: Josh Cameron scored 22 points and Badou Diagne hit the go-ahead jumper with 59 seconds left as the visiting Chanticleers gave coach Cliff Ellis a victory in his return to his former school.

Ellis, who coached at Auburn from 1994-2004, returned to the Tigers’ campus for the first time – on his 69th birthday – and saw Coastal Carolina (6-2) rally from 12 points down in the second half. Cameron finished 8-for-17 from the field, making four 3-pointers, while Warren Gillis contributed 15 points and the Chanticleers outrebounded Auburn 41-32.

KT Harrell hit a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to scoring 25 points for Auburn (3-4). The Tigers shot 9-for-19 from the free-throw line and were outscored 15-4 in the final six minutes.

The Chanticleers trailed 40-28 with 13:40 to play but battled back as Cameron’s put-back with 3:17 left gave Coastal Carolina its first lead at 51-50. Cameron’s bucket with 2:01 to go pushed the lead to 54-51 and after Jordan Granger’s dunk tied the game at 54 with 1:21 remaining, Diagne snapped the tie 22 seconds later and Gillis added a basket with 10 seconds to go.

Harrell’s third 3-pointer of the first half pushed the Auburn advantage to 19-5 with 12:34 remaining, but Cameron answered with a 3-pointer of his own 23 seconds later and the Chanticleers held the Tigers scoreless for the final 5:19 of the half, drawing within 27-23 at intermission. Granger’s layup with 17:46 remaining ended a 7:33 scoreless stretch for Auburn, and Harrell’s sixth trey capped an 11-2 burst and pushed the Tigers’ advantage to 12 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ellis kissed the Auburn logo at midcourt before the game to a standing ovation. … The Tigers were outscored 18-8 over the final 12½ minutes of the first half. … Auburn shot 11-of-28 from 3-point range but finished at 34 percent from the field.