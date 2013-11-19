Preview: Coastal Carolina at Minnesota

Minnesota looks to stay perfecton the season when it returns home for a non-conference game withCoastal Carolina on Tuesday. The Golden Gophers have won their firstthree contests under new coach Richard Pitino by an average of 20 points. The Chanticleers are hopingto bounce back from a tough two-point loss at home to Mississippiover the weekend.

Andre Hollins has been the focalpoint of the Minnesota offense in the early going, averaging ateam-high 22.7 points. Reserve Joey King - essentially a sixthstarter - has made an impact in his first season with the Gophers,averaging 13 points. The Chanticleers are nearly starting fromscratch under veteran coach Cliff Ellis, with freshman guard ElijahWilson (15 points per game) one of only two players averaging in double figureson a team with very little experience playing together.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (1-2):Ellis may have himself a bit of a quarterback controversy betweenpoint guards Eric Smith and Josh Cameron. Smith is the starter, but played only 13 minutes against Mississippi because Cameron wastallying 16 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in27 minutes off the bench. “He really showed a lot of savvy,”Ellis told the Sun News. “Eric will do a lot of good things for us,but the way Josh played, you couldn’t keep him off the court.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (3-0): TheGophers don’t have a lot of size up front, but easilyoutrebounded Richmond 54-37 on Saturday thanks to the board work of6-4 guard Austin Hollins. The senior recorded his second straightdouble-double with 11 points and a career-high 11 boards against the Spiders and isaveraging 9.3 rebounds through three games. “He just showedtoughness,” Pitino told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He‘sundersized, he’s thin, but he got the job done.”

TIP-INS

1. Coastal Carolina is 0-6all-time against Big Ten opponents, including losses in both of theprogram’s NCAA tournament appearances.

2. Austin and Andre Hollinsaren’t related, but have something more in common than theirlast name. Heading into the Coastal Carolina game, Andre has scored888 career points while Austin has 884.

3. Minnesota won the only othermeeting 75-57 in 2005.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 81, CoastalCarolina 62