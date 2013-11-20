FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota 82, Coastal Carolina 72
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Minnesota 82, Coastal Carolina 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Minnesota 82, Coastal Carolina72: Andre Hollins scored 19 points to help the Golden Gophers stayunbeaten with a home win over the Chanticleers.

DeAndre Mathieu had 15 pointsand six assists for Minnesota (4-0), while Austin Hollins and OtoOsenieks added 15 and 13 points, respectively. The Gophers werehelped by forcing 20 turnovers and committing just 10.

Coastal Carolina (1-3) was ledby Elijah Wilson’s 25 points and Colton Ray-St Cyr’s 15 points andsix assists. El Hadji Ndieguene had 11 points and a team-high sevenrebounds, as the Chanticleers and the Gophers battled to a 33-33 draw on the boards.

The game was close throughoutthe first half, with the Gophers twice taking eight-point leads, onlyto see them nearly evaporate each time. The Chanticleers were withinone with 53 seconds to play in the half, but a 3-pointer by AndreHollins and a layup by Elliott Eliason pushed the Minnesota lead tosix at halftime.

Coastal Carolina was stillwithin two with 14:53 to play in the game, but the Gophers went on a13-4 run to take a 61-50 advantage on Austin Hollins’ free throwswith 8:41 to go. The Chanticleers pulled within seven with 53seconds left on Ray-St Cyr’s 3-pointer, but never got anycloser.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Coastal Carolinadropped to 0-7 all-time against Big Ten schools. … Austin Hollinshad his string of two straight double-doubles snapped, as he grabbedjust two rebounds. … Minnesota failed to connect on 50 percent ofits shots from the floor for the fourth straight game.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.