Minnesota 82, Coastal Carolina 72

Minnesota 82, Coastal Carolina72: Andre Hollins scored 19 points to help the Golden Gophers stayunbeaten with a home win over the Chanticleers.

DeAndre Mathieu had 15 pointsand six assists for Minnesota (4-0), while Austin Hollins and OtoOsenieks added 15 and 13 points, respectively. The Gophers werehelped by forcing 20 turnovers and committing just 10.

Coastal Carolina (1-3) was ledby Elijah Wilson’s 25 points and Colton Ray-St Cyr’s 15 points andsix assists. El Hadji Ndieguene had 11 points and a team-high sevenrebounds, as the Chanticleers and the Gophers battled to a 33-33 draw on the boards.

The game was close throughoutthe first half, with the Gophers twice taking eight-point leads, onlyto see them nearly evaporate each time. The Chanticleers were withinone with 53 seconds to play in the half, but a 3-pointer by AndreHollins and a layup by Elliott Eliason pushed the Minnesota lead tosix at halftime.

Coastal Carolina was stillwithin two with 14:53 to play in the game, but the Gophers went on a13-4 run to take a 61-50 advantage on Austin Hollins’ free throwswith 8:41 to go. The Chanticleers pulled within seven with 53seconds left on Ray-St Cyr’s 3-pointer, but never got anycloser.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Coastal Carolinadropped to 0-7 all-time against Big Ten schools. … Austin Hollinshad his string of two straight double-doubles snapped, as he grabbedjust two rebounds. … Minnesota failed to connect on 50 percent ofits shots from the floor for the fourth straight game.