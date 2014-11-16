Preview: Coastal Carolina at UCLA

UCLA put on a strong showing in its season opener and the Bruins will try for a repeat performance when they host Coastal Carolina on Sunday night. The Bruins slammed visiting Montana State 113-78 on Friday night, the most points they’ve scored in a season opener since 1993. Coastal Carolina figures to provide a stiffer test, as the Chanticleers return four starters from a team that reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993.

Bryce Alford, son of UCLA coach Steve Alford, had the most impressive individual performance for the Bruins, finishing with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists for his first career double-double. Alford is being asked to handle point guard duties this season, even though he’s a natural shooting guard, and Friday’s showing put many at ease. Kevon Looney and Thomas Welsh, the highly touted incoming freshmen for UCLA, were also impressive as they combined for 34 points on 11-for-19 shooting.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (1-0): The Chanticleers’ strength lies in their guard play, led by returning starters Elijah Wilson and Warren Gillis, as well as Josh Cameron, who started last season but came off the bench in Friday’s season-opening win against Trinity Baptist, scoring a team-high 16 points. The trio was the top three scorers for Coastal Carolina last season. Shivaughn Wiggins moved into the starting lineup at guard for the season opener and the sophomore scored 12 points while also contributing six rebounds and three steals.

ABOUT UCLA (1-0): Norman Powell will be called upon for his leadership this season, especially since he has appeared in 106 games in his Bruins career. There’s a good chance he’ll be needed most nights to lead team in scoring, as he did Friday night, pouring in 25 points against Montana State, two off his career high. Powell averaged 11.4 points as a full-time starter last season, a considerable jump from the 6.1 he averaged as a sophomore, and it appears he’s ready to take his offense up another level.

TIP INS

1. The Bruins had not scored triple digits in a season opener since putting up 115 against Loyola Marymount in 1993.

2. The 113 points marked the third most scored in all the season openers Friday.

3. Alford, who had three turnovers against Montana State, was one of two freshmen in the country last season with at least 100 assists and less than 50 turnovers.

PREDICTION: UCLA 85, Coastal Carolina 78