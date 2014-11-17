UCLA 84, Coastal Carolina 71: Kevon Looney had 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Bruins pulled away from the visiting Chanticleers in the second half.

Bryce Alford also scored 17 points, all in the second half, and handed out seven assists and Isaac Hamilton scored 16 for UCLA, which had five starters in double figures for the second straight game. Norman Powell chipped in 13 points and Tony Parker finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (2-0).

Josh Cameron scored 22 points off the bench to lead Coastal Carolina (1-1). Warren Gillis added 16 points and Badou Diagne contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina stayed close in the first half and was still within one in the opening minutes of the second half. Alford scored his first points on a jumper with 15:22 left to give the Bruins a five-point lead and Hamilton’s 3-pointer 38 seconds later matched UCLA’s biggest advantage of the game at 45-39.

Looney and Alford then combined to score 13 points in a 14-1 run that put UCLA up 59-42 with 10:55 left in the game. Coastal Carolina pulled back within 12 with 9:33 on the clock but an 8-0 burst by the Bruins put the Chanticleers down 20 and ended the threat.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UCLA coach Steve Alford is one of five coaches to take four different schools to the NCAA Tournament and win at least one game at each stop. … Alford earned his 493rd career victory, which leads all coaches under 50 years of age. … This was Coastal Carolina’s first game against a member of the current Pac-12 Conference.