Preview: Coastal Carolina vs. Virginia

Virginia is proving defense does win championships and the top-seeded Cavaliers hope to ride that mantra to a national title when they open NCAA tournament play against No. 16 seed Coastal Carolina on Friday in the East Regional at Raleigh, N.C. The Cavaliers locked up their No. 1 seed by dispatching Duke 62-53 in Sunday’s ACC tournament title game - the school’s first conference postseason championship since 1976. Virginia enters the tournament having won 16 of its last 17 games.

While Coastal Carolina will be playing 2 1/2 hours from its campus in Conway, S.C., it enters NCAA play knowing that a No. 16 seed has never beaten a No. 1. The Chanticleers earned their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 1993 by rolling over Winthrop 76-61 in the Big South championship game, their fifth consecutive victory. “We’re not worried about that yet,” junior guard Warren Gillis said of the matchup with the Cavaliers. “We’re going to enjoy this for a while.”

TV: 9:25 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (21-12): Ellis, a junior guard from Philadelphia. earned Big South tourney MVP honors with 22 points in the title game - his fourth 20-point performance during a seven-game stretch in which he averaged 19.1 points. Freshman Elijah Wilson tops the team in scoring with an average of 16.1 points, but third-leading scorer Josh Cameron also came up big in the conference tournament by averaging 18.7 points in the three games. Badou Diagne is second to 6-10 senior El Hadji Ndieguene in rebounding, but the sophomore averaged 9.9 boards over the last eight games.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (28-6): Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 points and the Cavaliers played their usual stingy defense in Sunday’s win over Duke to become the 15th team to win both the ACC regular-season and postseason titles. Joe Harris, who was second to Brogdon in scoring at 11.6 per game, had 15 points against Duke to earn tournament MVP honors for Virginia, which entered Sunday’s game leading the nation in points allowed at 55.1 per game. The Cavaliers’ only defeat in their last 17 games was a 75-69 setback in overtime at Maryland, with 10 of their victories during that stretch coming by double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia has held its last 21 opponents under 50 percent shooting.

2. Coastal Carolina’s Cliff Ellis is the 10th coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament.

3. The winner advances to play the Memphis-George Washington winner.

PREDICTION: Virginia 66, Coastal Carolina 56