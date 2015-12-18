Preview: Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest

One of the hotter teams over the last couple weeks, Wake Forest looks to extend its four-game winning streak when it hosts Coastal Carolina in a non-conference matchup Friday night. The Demon Deacons could have their longest win streak in three seasons with a victory over the Chanticleers, who come in having won three straight.

Coach Danny Manning’s squad has five players averaging in double figures in scoring, led by Devin Thomas (18.6 ppg), who registered his sixth double-double of the season in the Demon Deacons’ win over UNCG Tuesday. The 6-9 Thomas and 6-10 Dinos Mitoglou (12.9 ppg, 6.7 rpg) give Wake Forest a solid interior duo to play around offensively. Coastal Carolina has something to prove, as it hasn’t fared well against the bigger schools on its schedule, including losses to Auburn, Hawaii and Nevada. The Chanticleers are also balanced offensively, with four starters averaging in double figures, led by Elijah Wilson’s 14.5 ppg.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (6-4): The Chanticleers’ momentum going into their matchup with Wake Forest is slowed a bit by a pair of injuries, as senior Michel Enanga, a key reserve, will have knee surgery and junior starting guard Colton Ray-St Cyr (8.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg) will be out for about six weeks with a broken wrist. In their place, sophomore guard Jaylen Shaw will become a starter and junior guard Ron Trapps and freshman forward Kevin Holmes Jr. are expected to see more time off the bench. “We’re dealing with a lot. Next man up,” coach Cliff Ellis told reporters. “Next in line, that’s all you can do.”

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (7-2): Although they’ve been plagued with turnover and foul troubles as well as typical first-year jitters, the Wake Forest freshman class has Manning excited about the future. Starting guard Bryant Crawford (12.4 ppg) and reserve big men John Collins (9.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and Doral Moore (2.4 ppg) have shown flashes among their miscues, and Manning is pleased with their contributions and learning curves. “They’re three freshmen who are playing good minutes and who are giving us good depth,” Manning told reporters. “In a perfect world, you don’t have to depend on them. They’re freshmen. They’re going to hit peaks and valleys throughout the year, and we just want to have more peaks than valleys.”

TIP-INS

1. The Chanticleers lead the Big South in rebounding (40.3) as well as defensive rebounding (28.7).

2. Wake Forest is 5-0 in games decided by five points or fewer.

3. Mitoglou leads the ACC in free-throw percentage at 90.3 and is one of just two players nationally that are 6-10 or taller and shooting over 90 percent from the line.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 82, Coastal Carolina 69