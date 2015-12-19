FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 83, Coastal Carolina 77
December 19, 2015 / 2:23 AM / 2 years ago

Wake Forest 83, Coastal Carolina 77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Freshman guard Bryant Crawford connected on five 3-point baskets on his way to 19 points to boost Wake Forest in an 83-77 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday night at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Forwards Dinos Mitoglou and Greg McClinton added 13 points apiece and forward John Collins had 12 points for the Demon Deacons (8-2), who won their fifth game in a row for their longest winning streak in three seasons.

Guard Codi Miller-McIntyre, in his second game since a preseason injury, scored 10 points for Wake Forest.

Coastal Carolina closed a 13-point deficit to 77-75. Mitoglou responded by making two foul shots with 1:09 to go.

Crawford also had nine assists for the Demon Deacons.

Forward Badou Diagne’s 24 points and guard Jaylen Shaw’s 21 points paced Coastal Carolina (6-5). The duo combined to made 16 of 22 shots from the field.

Coastal Carolina was within 64-57 before four consecutive points from Collins. It was 71-66 with less than five minutes left.

Wake Forest led 22-11 and it was 36-23 until Diagne scored two baskets in the final minute of the first half as the Chanticleers closed within 36-27 at the break.

Wake Forest was hurt by 5-of-13 free throw shooting in the first half.

Demon Deacons forward Devin Thomas, the team’s scoring and rebounding leader, fouled out with six points and six rebounds with 4:40 remaining.

It was the first meeting between the teams in 17 years.

