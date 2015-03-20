Preview: Coastal Carolina vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin begins its quest for an NCAA Tournament championship when it faces Coastal Carolina in the second round Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. The Badgers dropped a tight 74-73 decision to Kentucky in the national semifinal last year and hope to do one better after winning the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. Wisconsin, which is the top seed in the West Region, matched a school record for most victories in a season and looks to claim its first NCAA Tournament title since 1941.

Coastal Carolina advanced to the Big Dance for the second time in as many years after upsetting Winthrop 81-70 to win the Big South tournament championship. The Chanticleers are making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and look for their first win over Wisconsin after dropping the last meeting 92-54 back in 2005. Coastal Carolina has won eight of its last nine games and hopes to use that momentum to become the first 16 seed to beat a top seed in NCAA Tournament history.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (31-3): Big Ten Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky, who tops the team in scoring (18.2) and rebounding (8.1), has finished in double digits in 27 straight games. Nigel Hayes went 12-of-12 from the foul line en route to 25 points as the Badgers came from behind to beat Michigan State 80-69 in overtime for their first Big Ten tournament title since 2008. “Even I‘m speechless and that’s hard to do,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan said after the game. “I just hope we have something left in us come NCAA Tournament time.”

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA (24-9): Senior guard Warren Gillis, who leads the Chanticleers with 13.1 points and 3.2 assists per game, poured in a game-high 22 points and handed out six assists in the win over Winthrop. Elijah Wilson scored 19 in a reserve role and was named the tournament MVP after averaging 20.3 points in three games. Coastal Carolina ranks fifth nationally with 39.8 rebounds per game, with Tristian Curtis corralling 30 in his last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has made 17 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament.

2. The Badgers have advanced to the Sweet 16 in three of the last four years.

3. Coastal Carolina is 0-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 81, Coastal Carolina 52