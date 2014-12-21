Preview: Coker at South Carolina

South Carolina has won four in a row following a 2-3 start, and sophomore guard Duane Notice is leading the Gamecocks’ surge. South Carolina hosts Coker on Sunday looking to extend its winning streak to the school’s longest in two years, and Notice aims to continue a four-game streak in which he has averaged 19.5 points while shooting 12-of-27 from 3-point range. Notice’s career-high five 3-pointers sparked South Carolina to a 68-45 rout of in-state rival Clemson on Friday.

The Gamecocks have smothered teams, holding their past three opponents under 30 percent shooting while ranking fifth nationally in field goal percentage defense at 34.1 percent. South Carolina now faces a step down in competition after victories over Oklahoma State (ranked 32nd in RPI) and Clemson (178). The Cobras, a Division II school based in Hartville, S.C., have lost three in a row and four of their past five after falling 76-73 to Mars Hill on Dec. 13.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT COKER (3-5): Senior guard Errick Bethel leads the Cobras in scoring at 18.2 points, shooting 32.4 percent from 3-point range. Seniors Jordan Scott (17.5) and Larry Felder (12.8) also are capable scoring threats. Junior forward Trey James has pulled down 15 rebounds in each of his past two games.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (6-3): Notice shot 6-of-21 from the field in his first four games, but is 33-of-61 with a pair of 20-point performances since the slow start. Nine different Gamecocks average six or more points, and point guard Tyrone Johnson has benefited from having numerous options, dishing out a career-best nine assists against Clemson and combining with Marcus Stroman for 7.8 assists per contest. The Gamecocks are forcing 15.7 turnovers per game while outrebounding the competition by an average of 7.2.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has held its past three opponents to a combined 27.5 percent shooting.

2. Gamecocks G Sindarius Thornwell scored six points Friday, snapping a seven-game streak of double-digit performances.

3. South Carolina F Michael Carrera returned Friday after missing three games with a concussion, scoring six points with six rebounds in 10 minutes.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 74, Coker 53