Preview: Colgate at Arizona State

Arizona State returns home to face Colgate on Saturday after a pair of disappointing losses in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic marred by poor free-throw shooting and an inability to put games away. The Sun Devils led each contest with less than three minutes to play before falling to Maryland 78-73 on Monday and Alabama 76-71 on Tuesday, making a combined 23-of-37 from the line. Arizona State also led at the half in both games after winning 38 of its previous 43 such contests.

Eric Jacobsen, a 6-10 junior forward, has emerged as the Sun Devils’ top player by averaging 11 points and eight rebounds, and acknowledged to reporters that “we have to do better with the end-of-the-game stuff.” Arizona State has won 11 straight at home - their longest such streak since a 13-game run spanning the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons. The Raiders have lost four of their first five games, with every contest decided by six points or fewer.

ABOUT COLGATE (1-4): The Raiders, who are coming off a 75-71 loss to Albany on Wednesday in their home opener, are led by Damon Sherman-Newsome (18.6 points per game), a 6-5 senior guard from Anchorage, Alaska. Junior guard Austin Tillotson (12.6) is the only other player scoring in double figures and averages four assists, while senior forward Matt McMullen paces Colgate on the boards (5.8 rebounds per game), where the Raiders have a minus-3.4 margin. The remainder of Colgate’s non-conference schedule includes a trip to No. 17 Ohio State on Dec. 6 and its annual 40-mile trek to Syracuse on Dec. 22.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (3-2): Jacobsen has filled the void down low left by Jordan Bachynski and has 10 blocks in five games after swatting a combined 16 in his first two seasons. The Sun Devils have five players - led by senior Jonathan Gilling at 12 points per game - scoring at least 7.8 and averaging at least 15 minutes. Shaquielle McKissic, a 24-year-old 6-5 senior guard, struggled with a combined eight points while going 4-of-10 from the free-throw line in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic games after scoring 20 points in the season opener and 10 in the Sun Devils’ third contest.

TIP-INS

1. The Sun Devils have had a different leading scorer in each of their five games.

2. Arizona State averages a plus-six rebounding differential.

3. The Raiders were voted to finish eighth out of 10 teams in the Patriot League preseason poll.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 80, Colgate 66