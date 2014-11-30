(Updated: ADDS dropped word “run” in graph 4)

Arizona State 78, Colgate 71: Gerry Blakes recorded 23 points and eight rebounds as the host Sun Devils struggled to defeat the Raiders.

Shaquielle McKissic snapped out of a slump with 15 points while also contributing six rebounds, three steals and three assists for Arizona State (4-2), which won its 12th straight at home. Tra Holder added 11 points, including a key bucket with just under a minute left, while Eric Jacobsen added eight points and six boards.

Austin Tillotson scored 22 points and Matt McMullen matched a career best with 18 for Colgate (1-5), which trailed by three with less than one minute to play. Luke Roh and Damon Sherman-Newsome scored 14 points apiece as the Raiders shot 50 percent from field and were 9-of-18 from 3-point range.

McKissic, who recorded a combined eight points in losses to Maryland and Alabama earlier in the week, scored 14 on 5-of-6 shooting in the first half and his fadeaway jumper at the buzzer capped a period-ending 19-6 run and gave Arizona State a 43-30 lead at the break. Blakes had the hot hand to start the second half by scoring 10 of the Sun Devils’ first 12 points, but Tillotson ignited an 8-0 run with five straight points which trimmed the deficit to 58-55 with 10:41 remaining.

Arizona State stretched its advantage to 70-61 on Blakes’ three-point play with 6:44 left, but Colgate clawed back and Sherman-Newsome’s three-point play with 2:19 left cut the lead to 73-70. Holder made it 75-70 on a driving layup with 54 seconds left and after Sherman-Newsome made 1-of-2 from the line 16 seconds later, Blakes made a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State, which shot 54.3 percent from the field, was without G Kodi Justice (back spasms) and G-F Roosevelt Scott, who left the team to be with his ailing grandmother. ... Colgate’s previous five games were decided by six points or fewer. ... The Sun Devils’ home winning streak is their longest since a 13-game run spanning the 1979-80 and 1980-81 seasons.