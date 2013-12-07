Preview: Colgate at Georgetown

Georgetown looks for its fifth straight victory when it hosts Colgate on Saturday. The Hoyas, who have earned three of those four wins by 21 or more points, are led by D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera at 18.4 points per game. The dynamic Smith-Rivera also shoots 51.9 percent from the field, 51.3 percent from 3-point range and 84.4 percent from the foul line.

Markel Starks adds 15.4 points and a team-high 4.9 assists per game for the Hoyas, who rank second in the Big East in assists. Defensively, Georgetown ranks first in the conference in field-goal percentage defense and 3-point percentage defense. The Raiders, who have won four straight games, boast five double-digit scorers including Murphy Burnatowski at 15.2 points.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT COLGATE (4-2): Austin Tillotson adds 13.5 points on 66 percent shooting for the Raiders, who rank fifth in the nation in field-goal percentage at 53.8 percent. Tillotson also averages a team-high 5.3 assists while Ethan Jacobs chips in 13.2 points on 62.1 percent shooting from 3-point range. Damon Sherman-Newsome adds 12.3 points per game and Pat Moore rounds out the double-digit scorers with 10.5 points while shooting 54.5 percent from long range.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (5-2): Joshua Smith chips in 13.6 points on 70 percent shooting from the floor for the Hoyas, who rank 30th in the country in field-goal percentage at 49.9 percent. Georgetown is also the most efficient scoring team in the Big East. Mikael Hopklns averages 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while Nate Lubick contributes 6.3 boards.

TIP-INS:

1. Starks’ 93.1 free-throw percentage ranks 21st in the country.

2. The Hoyas lead the series 7-1 and have won the last six meetings, most recently 61-45 during the Sun Bowl Tournament in the 2005-06 season.

3. Colgate G Luke Roh averages 5.5 points, five rebounds and five four assists.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 70, Colgate 61