Preview: Colgate at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech did not have time to sulk after a disappointing performance Saturday against in-state rival Georgia, and the Yellow Jackets quickly got back to playing better basketball in a 13-point victory Monday over Southeastern Louisiana. The Yellow Jackets host Colgate on Wednesday and would love to see Charles Mitchell and James White continue establishing themselves in the interior with two games left before ACC play begins.

Mitchell, who did not record a double-double for the first time this season against Georgia, went for 14 points and 15 rebounds Monday while White finished with 12 points and 13 boards. Mitchell and White combined for one fewer rebound (28) than the entire Southeastern Louisiana roster (29), each grabbing six offensive boards. “It’s a very big part of our success to this point,” Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory told reporters after the game. “It’s what is going to help us continue to be successful.” The Raiders started their season by upsetting George Mason on opening night but have struggled since, dropping six of their next seven before Colgate used strong offensive performances in consecutive wins over Utica and New Hampshire.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT COLGATE (4-6): The victories over Utica and New Hampshire gave coach Matt Langel indications his team is moving in the right direction, telling the school’s website, “For us to win, we knew we would need good games from a number of our guys, and that’s what we got.” Sophomore guard Jordan Robertson has provided an offensive spark in the past two contests, scoring 36 points on 14-of-24 shooting. Senior guard Austin Tillotson leads the Colgate offense in points (11.5) and assists (5.4), but as a group the Raiders sit last in the Patriot League in outside shooting (41.6 percent).

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (8-3): While they looked frazzled and frustrated throughout Saturday’s loss against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets on display Monday bore a closer resemblance to the squad that won seven of its first nine games. Mitchell and White established the inside presence Monday, while guards Marcus Georges-Hunt and Adam Smith each sank four 3-pointers on the way to a combined 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting overall. Josh Heath finished with a career-high nine assists Monday and didn’t turn the ball over in 24 minutes as he facilitated the balanced offensive approach.

TIP-INS

1. Tillotson is second in the Patriot League in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.45-to-1) and fourth in the conference in steals per game (1.8).

2. White, a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock, posted his first double-double Monday since scoring 14 points with 11 rebounds in the season opener against Cornell.

3. The Raiders have been outrebounded just once in their past six games, during a 76-49 loss Dec. 5 to TCU.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 84, Colgate 62